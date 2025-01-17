Converse x Patta: Celebrating 20 years of iconic streetwear with a limited-edition capsule

Apparel capsule: Versatility meets street style

The accompanying apparel capsule is equally as exceptional, offering a range of items that elevate streetwear aesthetics with functional design. Leading the lineup is the exclusive Andover Jacket, available in a bold Garnet Red. Subtle yet impactful, the jacket features the Patta x Chuck Taylor graphic on the chest, while the back proudly displays Patta’s “20 Down” anniversary emblem. It’s the perfect fusion of style and substance.

The capsule also includes a padded, reversible vest that showcases versatility and comfort. One side of the vest features the vibrant Jolly Green, complete with large pockets and “Team Patta” embroidered across the back. The reverse side offers a more understated black, offering two distinct looks in one piece. The design doesn’t stop at style—functionality is key, with a large flap pocket and a zipper pocket for practicality. The “20 Down” anniversary emblem adds a special touch, reminding us of Patta’s enduring influence in the culture.

The Gold Standard T-shirts, available in Natural Ivory and Converse Black, are an effortless nod to the collaboration. These tees feature signature graphics that capture the essence of Converse x Patta’s two-decade-long creative journey.

The limited-edition Chuck 70 sneakers are priced at Rs 8,499, while the apparel capsule starts at Rs 4,499.