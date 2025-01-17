Converse x Patta: Celebrating 20 years of iconic streetwear with a limited-edition capsule

The long-standing collaboration between Converse and Patta has reached a monumental milestone—20 years of creativity, culture, and boundary-pushing streetwear. To mark this impressive anniversary, the two legendary brands have unveiled a limited-edition Chuck 70 sneaker and exclusive apparel capsule. A celebration of both Patta’s enduring legacy and its vital partnership with Converse, this collection is a must-have for sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts alike.
Chuck 70: A timeless icon with Patta’s bold touch
At the heart of this capsule is the iconic Chuck 70 sneaker, reimagined with Patta’s unmistakable flair. The Chuck 70 silhouette comes alive with an all-over Patta logo print in two striking colorways — natural ivory with Insignia Blue and Black with Jolly Green, both of which pay homage to the original 2014 collection’s colour palette. The shoes feature a unique “20 Down” print on the outsole, symbolising the rich legacy of Patta’s impact on the fashion and streetwear scenes. The Converse license plate now proudly displays the Patta logo, further cementing the bond between the two brands. True to Converse’s classic Chuck DNA, elements like the patch and toe cap remain timeless yet enhanced with Patta’s signature design language.
Apparel capsule: Versatility meets street style
The accompanying apparel capsule is equally as exceptional, offering a range of items that elevate streetwear aesthetics with functional design. Leading the lineup is the exclusive Andover Jacket, available in a bold Garnet Red. Subtle yet impactful, the jacket features the Patta x Chuck Taylor graphic on the chest, while the back proudly displays Patta’s “20 Down” anniversary emblem. It’s the perfect fusion of style and substance.
The capsule also includes a padded, reversible vest that showcases versatility and comfort. One side of the vest features the vibrant Jolly Green, complete with large pockets and “Team Patta” embroidered across the back. The reverse side offers a more understated black, offering two distinct looks in one piece. The design doesn’t stop at style—functionality is key, with a large flap pocket and a zipper pocket for practicality. The “20 Down” anniversary emblem adds a special touch, reminding us of Patta’s enduring influence in the culture.
The Gold Standard T-shirts, available in Natural Ivory and Converse Black, are an effortless nod to the collaboration. These tees feature signature graphics that capture the essence of Converse x Patta’s two-decade-long creative journey.
The limited-edition Chuck 70 sneakers are priced at Rs 8,499, while the apparel capsule starts at Rs 4,499.