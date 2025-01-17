House of Fett’s party collection is a sizzling affair
Homegrown label House of Fett’s latest party collection Cheers is perhaps the ultimate glam edit that you need to rock the winter party scene. The sizzling silhouettes designed by Esha Bhambri and Abhinav Gupta are an ode to the electric energy of an after-party, featuring draped gowns, opulent silhouettes, and short dresses that are perfect for cocktails, soirees, and everything in between. Esha and Abhinav take us through the dazzling range.
Tell us about Cheers.
Esha: It is all about luxury and elegance. Think shimmering colours and metallic foil that shine with every move, creating a perfect balance of glam and sophistication. We’ve chosen fabrics like georgette, metallic foil, and bridal satin, each exuding high-end opulence and making you feel like you’re wrapped in luxury. The silhouettes are sleek and modern, featuring off-shoulder, one-shoulder, and draped designs, bringing a bold, yet refined edge to every piece. Cuffs and other intricate details add a stylish touch to elevate your look, perfect for those special moments. Whether you’re at a cocktail party or a glamorous event, the Cheers collection will have you sparkling all night long.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Abhinav: It was born from the vibrant energy of the party and holiday season—a time for celebration, indulgence, and glamour. Every piece in this collection is designed to make you feel your absolute best during those unforgettable moments.
What’s your label’s design philosophy?
Esha: Our design philosophy is centred around elegance with a modern edge. We believe that fashion should be timeless yet innovative, blending classic silhouettes with bold, contemporary elements. Each piece is crafted with attention to detail, ensuring a perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and style.
What’s trending this winter party season?
Esha: It’s all about luxurious fabrics like metallics, velvet, and satin, paired with bold statement pieces. Think shimmering textures, oversized puffer jackets, and dramatic statement sleeves for that elevated glam.
Tell us about your upcoming summer collection outline.
Abhinav: We can’t reveal too much just yet, but here’s a sneak peek into our upcoming summer collection—think soft pastel hues, bold prints, and comfy cotton fabrics that are perfect for those warm sunny days. Trust us, it’s a collection you’re going to love—stylish, breathable, and made to keep you feeling cool and chic all season long.