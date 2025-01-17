Ruchi Marodia’s new collection celebrates culture and inclusivity

Ruchi’s collections are built on a foundation of minimalism and Indian aesthetics, with each design carefully curated from a central theme. For this collection, themes of spiritual balance are brought to life with subtle colour palettes, refined textures, and the signature craftsmanship the brand is known for. The standout piece, the Lotus print dress, is a perfect embodiment of this philosophy. “The lotus is a symbol of purity and growth, and it represents our brand’s belief in inner beauty and transformation.” The dress, with its flowing silhouette and intricate design, combines cultural significance with modern style, making it an enduring piece for any wardrobe.

Sustainability is a key pillar for the designer, with the brand using eco-conscious materials like cotton and silk, and combining traditional techniques like hand embroidery and block printing with digital printing methods. “We focus on natural, biodegradable fabrics and work with traditional and modern methods to ensure our designs reflect our commitment to slow fashion,” shares Ruchi. This approach not only champions sustainability but also offers pieces that are built to last, both in quality and style.

Inclusivity is at the heart of her designs. “We celebrate all body types with versatile silhouettes that flatter every figure,” says Ruchi. The collection includes adjustable features, forgiving cuts, and a wide size range to ensure a perfect fit. The brand’s focus on comfort and confidence makes each piece as wearable as it is beautiful, empowering women of all shapes and sizes.

Price starts at Rs 7,000. Available online.

