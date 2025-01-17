Snitch redefines modern masculinity with stylish & functional bags collection

Snitch, a leading men’s fashion brand, is on a mission to redefine modern masculinity by offering fashion solutions that effortlessly combine style and practicality. After solidifying its reputation in the apparel market, Snitch takes a bold step forward by launching a premium bag collection. Designed with the modern man in mind, the collection seamlessly blends form and function, offering stylish sling bags, backpacks, and duffle bags that cater to both everyday needs and travel demands.

We speak to Siddharth Dungarwal, founder of Snitch, to know more about the latest launch. Excerpts:

What inspired you to venture into the bag market?

The launch was driven by a strong response to customer feedback and insights from market research, revealing a growing demand for high-quality, versatile accessories. Recognising a gap in the market for stylish yet functional bags that seamlessly align with the Snitch’s distinct brand identity, the move aims to complement its apparel range while addressing evolving customer preferences.