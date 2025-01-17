Snitch redefines modern masculinity with stylish & functional bags collection

Snitch, a leading men’s fashion brand, is on a mission to redefine modern masculinity by offering fashion solutions that effortlessly combine style and practicality. After solidifying its reputation in the apparel market, Snitch takes a bold step forward by launching a premium bag collection. Designed with the modern man in mind, the collection seamlessly blends form and function, offering stylish sling bags, backpacks, and duffle bags that cater to both everyday needs and travel demands.
We speak to Siddharth Dungarwal, founder of Snitch, to know more about the latest launch. Excerpts:
What inspired you to venture into the bag market?
The launch was driven by a strong response to customer feedback and insights from market research, revealing a growing demand for high-quality, versatile accessories. Recognising a gap in the market for stylish yet functional bags that seamlessly align with the Snitch’s distinct brand identity, the move aims to complement its apparel range while addressing evolving customer preferences.
What are its unique features?
The bags redefine premium by blending functionality, style, and affordability. Designed for modern lifestyles, they offer optimised storage, durable materials, and versatile compartments. The sleek, trend-driven designs seamlessly balance elegance and utility, all at an affordable price.
Can you tell us more about the design elements featured in the collection?
The collection prioritises an eye for detail and functionality. Every bag is meticulously crafted with thoughtful design elements, from strategically placed compartments to ensure efficient storage, to sleek finishes that elevate the overall aesthetic. These bags are not just about looking good—they’re designed to serve the practical needs of modern consumers while maintaining a sophisticated, stylish appearance.
How do you plan to leverage this new bag collection to meet the evolving needs of fashion-savvy men?
We’ve designed these bags to cater to various facets of modern living—be it work, travel, or everyday use. We recognise the growing demand for men’s accessories and see a significant opportunity to lead in this untapped market. By introducing stylish, practical, and trend-forward bags, we aim to resonate with our audience’s desire for individuality and utility. With this collection, we aim to set new trends, empower our customers, and solidify our presence as a comprehensive lifestyle brand.
Price starts at Rs 1,199. Available online.
