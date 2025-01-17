Taarakan rekindles childhood wonder, exploring the night sky’s stars, moon, and vast, mysterious universe

Do you remember the days when we gazed at the night sky, our eyes tracing the stars, counting them, and dreaming of their secrets? We wondered about their origins, their purpose, and whether we could ever reach them. Those endless questions sparked a curiosity. Baise Gaba’s new collection, Taarakan, is a tribute to this very curiosity and the connection we, as humans, share with the cosmos.

The sister duo, Ruchi and Reena Kakralia, founders of Baise Gaba, tell us, “The name Taarakan, meaning ‘stardust,’ encapsulates the ethereal glow of faraway galaxies and the quiet strength of celestial forces.” Taarakan is also designed for the women of today, who are as extraordinary as the universe itself. “This collection is a tribute to the modern Indian woman who is bold, grounded, ambitious, and serene, offering a wardrobe that mirrors her multifaceted identity,” Reena says.

Whether she’s commanding a boardroom, creating art, or celebrating with loved ones, Taarakan empowers her with grace and confidence. She shares, “Our muse is you, the woman who finds light in the stillness of winter and boldly embraces life’s paradoxes: fleeting yet timeless, grounded yet cosmic.”

Standing true to the philosophy of the brand that puts a strong emphasis on storytelling, Taarakan too, crafts a narrative using hand embroidery, handcrafted techniques, and curated prints. For the designers, the selection of colours plays a crucial role in their designs, harmonising with the changing seasons to evoke a sense of timeless elegance.