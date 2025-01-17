Taarakan rekindles childhood wonder, exploring the night sky’s stars, moon, and vast, mysterious universe

Do you remember the days when we gazed at the night sky, our eyes tracing the stars, counting them, and dreaming of their secrets? We wondered about their origins, their purpose, and whether we could ever reach them. Those endless questions sparked a curiosity. Baise Gaba’s new collection, Taarakan, is a tribute to this very curiosity and the connection we, as humans, share with the cosmos.
The sister duo, Ruchi and Reena Kakralia, founders of Baise Gaba, tell us, “The name Taarakan, meaning ‘stardust,’ encapsulates the ethereal glow of faraway galaxies and the quiet strength of celestial forces.” Taarakan is also designed for the women of today, who are as extraordinary as the universe itself. “This collection is a tribute to the modern Indian woman who is bold, grounded, ambitious, and serene, offering a wardrobe that mirrors her multifaceted identity,” Reena says.
Whether she’s commanding a boardroom, creating art, or celebrating with loved ones, Taarakan empowers her with grace and confidence. She shares, “Our muse is you, the woman who finds light in the stillness of winter and boldly embraces life’s paradoxes: fleeting yet timeless, grounded yet cosmic.”
Standing true to the philosophy of the brand that puts a strong emphasis on storytelling, Taarakan too, crafts a narrative using hand embroidery, handcrafted techniques, and curated prints. For the designers, the selection of colours plays a crucial role in their designs, harmonising with the changing seasons to evoke a sense of timeless elegance.
Spilling the beans about fabrics and the colours, Ruchi says, “Every piece in this collection merges the flow of organza, the shimmer of dull satin, and the elegance of satin georgette, embellished with intricate embroidery and celestial prints.” The rich palette, she confirms, features deep purples, navy blues, and burgundies that mirror the night sky, making Taarakan the perfect companion for the winter season. “Whether it’s a Western silhouette or a traditional ensemble, each design is a constellation of comfort, style, and sophistication,” adds Ruchi.
The duo collaborated with artisans from Rajasthan, continuing a rich tradition of hand embroidery. Reena shares, “In Taarakan, we incorporated pittan and adda work, with golden sequins inspired by stars, suns, and moons, and metallic beadwork. Every detail, especially along the edges and hems, is crafted stitch by stitch to ensure exceptional handwork.”
The collection consists of lehengas, saris, gharara sets, dresses, suit sets and other variety of picks that can be styled on different occasions.
Price starts at Rs 6,200.
Available online.