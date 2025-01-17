This bijoux label’s latest collection has dynamic lines and sleek contours
Designer label Amama’s Chrome collection is a seamless fusion of futuristic design and timeless sophistication. A bold evolution of their signature Maxima collection, where each piece is crafted to reflect dynamism through a continuous flow of lines, designer Nikita Gupta redefines the boundaries of jewellery by experimenting with unapologetically bold elements that resonate with contemporary sensibilities.
Inspired by the fluidity of movement and the elegance of metallic hues, the collection showcases a captivating chrome finish, a hallmark of its modern edge. Dynamic lines and sleek contours define the pieces, embodying effortless style and versatility.
Nikita takes us through the edit where every design is hypoallergenic and thoughtfully handcrafted.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
We wanted to create something that feels fresh and exciting but still has that classic Amama elegance. Tailored for the holiday season, each piece is a reflection of the latest trends, with bold geometric shapes and clean, polished finishes.
What’s trending in winter wedding festive jewellery?
Ditching the regulars and breaking away from the usual statement jewels, the brides surely this season are experimenting more with hair accessories and haath phools along with elegant and statement-making pieces like chokers and bold necklaces with layered designs, and colourful gemstones like emeralds and rubies.
What are the jewellery must-haves for a bride?
Traditional jhumkas and chandbaalis, sleek chokers, embroidered clutches, hair pins and clips, and handcuffs.
According to you, what are the party jewellery must-haves?
Stacking is and always will be a game changer when it comes to accessorising and uplifting any look. The must-haves include statement earrings like chunky hoops, danglers, and ear-crawlers, cuffs or bangles, hair clips or hairpins, and clutches with embellishments.
What inspires your designs?
At Amama Jewels, our design process is more than just creating beautiful jewellery—it’s about telling a story and crafting pieces that become a part of you. Every design begins with inspiration drawn from nature, art, heritage, and the world around us. Whether it’s the intricate patterns in flowers, gourmet food, or the timeless appeal of traditional craftsmanship, we aim at creating jewellery that connects with people on a deeper level.
What’s the next collection you are working on?
Next up is a playful valentines drop that is perfect for gifting and dreamy date nights alongside the launch of an exciting new category.