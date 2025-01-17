This bijoux label’s latest collection has dynamic lines and sleek contours

Designer label Amama’s Chrome collection is a seamless fusion of futuristic design and timeless sophistication. A bold evolution of their signature Maxima collection, where each piece is crafted to reflect dynamism through a continuous flow of lines, designer Nikita Gupta redefines the boundaries of jewellery by experimenting with unapologetically bold elements that resonate with contemporary sensibilities.

Inspired by the fluidity of movement and the elegance of metallic hues, the collection showcases a captivating chrome finish, a hallmark of its modern edge. Dynamic lines and sleek contours define the pieces, embodying effortless style and versatility.

Nikita takes us through the edit where every design is hypoallergenic and thoughtfully handcrafted.