This Hand-Painted Collection is a fusion of India’s rich heritage and modern elegance

In the world of fashion, where the lines between tradition and modernity often blur, MRAK, founded by Kavita Chakrawarti, has carved a niche for itself by offering timeless designs with a contemporary flair. Celebrated for its ability to fuse cultural heritage with modern sensibilities, the brand’s latest collection—the Hand-Painted Collection—takes this balance a step further by incorporating the artistry of India’s traditional hand-painting techniques.

MRAK’s philosophy revolves around creating designs that honour cultural heritage while embracing modern trends. The result is a collection that speaks to the modern woman’s need for self-expression, individuality, and connection to her roots. “The brand is a reflection of the world we live in — vibrant, dynamic, and full of possibilities. With every piece, we aim to inspire self-expression and create a legacy of thoughtful, sustainable fashion,” says Kavita.