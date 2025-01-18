This Hand-Painted Collection is a fusion of India’s rich heritage and modern elegance

In the world of fashion, where the lines between tradition and modernity often blur, MRAK, founded by Kavita Chakrawarti, has carved a niche for itself by offering timeless designs with a contemporary flair. Celebrated for its ability to fuse cultural heritage with modern sensibilities, the brand’s latest collection—the Hand-Painted Collection—takes this balance a step further by incorporating the artistry of India’s traditional hand-painting techniques.
MRAK’s philosophy revolves around creating designs that honour cultural heritage while embracing modern trends. The result is a collection that speaks to the modern woman’s need for self-expression, individuality, and connection to her roots. “The brand is a reflection of the world we live in — vibrant, dynamic, and full of possibilities. With every piece, we aim to inspire self-expression and create a legacy of thoughtful, sustainable fashion,” says Kavita.
The Hand-Painted Collection is a true homage to India’s rich storytelling traditions, drawing inspiration from chitrakari, the ancient art of hand-painting, and folk art forms like madhubani and kalamkari. “The collection is deeply influenced by India’s storytelling heritage. We’ve woven intricate patterns inspired by folk art and mythological motifs from epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata. These elements combine with themes of nature and fluidity, which highlight the beauty of imperfections,” explains Kavita.
Soft pastels, earthy tones, and playful floral prints evoke a sense of nature and grace, while the hand-painted motifs and mythological imagery add an ethereal, almost dreamlike quality. “This fusion represents a celebration of the modern woman’s connection to her roots while embracing contemporary aesthetics. It empowers her to express her individuality and cultural pride through wearable art,” Kavita shares.
The collection is designed with modern cuts and silhouettes that cater to a global audience. The intricate designs are complemented by elegant fabrics such as soft cotton, high-quality crepe, and lightweight net, ensuring that each piece is both comfortable and stylish. Kavita notes, “We strike the perfect balance by combining time-honoured craftsmanship with modern cuts that resonate universally. The luxurious feel of the fabrics ensures that our pieces are both sophisticated and versatile.”
From semi-formal dresses to stylish co-ord sets, the collection offers pieces suitable for a variety of occasions, whether it’s a casual daytime outing or an elegant evening affair. The tailored fit and flowing silhouettes ensure that these garments are as practical as they are beautiful.
Styling the Hand-Painted Collection offers endless possibilities. Whether you choose to pair a hand-painted dress with statement jewellery for a festive look or keep it minimal with nude pumps for a chic daytime ensemble, the collection promises versatility and style. Kavita even suggests experimenting with bold accessories like vibrant clutches or contrasting belts for a modern twist on classic designs. For a laid-back yet sophisticated vibe, consider pairing the pieces with embroidered juttis or metallic flats.
Price starts at Rs 3,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com