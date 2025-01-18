You can now do all your high-end fashion shopping at KIAL’s T1 & T2 and this fashion show featured some of the brands available

Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru added a chic twist to its annual Season of Smiles celebrations with its first-ever fashion show at the Terminal 1 Quad. This 11th edition of the holiday extravaganza, known for bringing festive cheer with music, activities and exclusive offers, for the first time, elevated its appeal by merging fashion and travel in a dazzling showcase curated by renowned stylist and choreographer Prasad Bidapa. “BLR Airport reached out through old associates of mine and we decided to put together something truly unique. This may well be one of the world’s first proper fashion shows in an airport setting, complete with a runway, professional models and curated collections. It’s always exciting to do something unusual like this,” Prasad begins.
Transforming the T1 Quad into a glamorous runway, Prasad and his team presented small collections from some of the biggest names in fashion, including Forever New, Satya Paul, Diesel, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Superdry. Each brand’s selection echoed the sensibilities of the modern traveller, with looks crafted for effortless style and versatility — complimented by travel accessories from Samsonite and Titan’s timepieces. The fashion show spotlighted a quintessential yet evolving style genre — airport looks. “With the presence of so many international brands at Terminals 1 and 2, we had an incredible array to choose from. Jack and Jones, Gas, Biba, Forever New, Shoppers Stop, Tommy Hilfiger, Only and Diesel — we have a real bouquet of brands to choose from. These are brands that resonate not just with India but with Bengaluru specifically, a city where the said brands dominate the fashion scene,” the curator reveals.
What made this showcase even more special was its seamless integration with the airport’s retail offerings — every featured brand has a dedicated outlet inside the BLR Airport terminals, making runway trends instantly accessible to travellers. Among the collections, designer label Satya Paul’s vibrant, summery prints — such as the Lotus Kurta Bottom Set and The Viscose Hunting Kaftan Dress — stood out for the fashionista. “Satya Paul’s ethnic looks were simply stunning. The colours and prints felt perfect for the season. On the other hand, Diesel remains one of my personal favourites,” he concludes.
The evening reached its crescendo with a performance by the prominent classic and hard rock band from Kochi, 13AD, ensuring the event was as much about entertainment as it was about glamour.
All brands are available across Terminal 1 & 2.