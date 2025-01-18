Zari Jaipur’s The Golden Mirage collection is all about festive elegance

Zari Jaipur, renowned for its exquisite blend of traditional Rajasthani craftsmanship and contemporary design, has unveiled its festive collection, The Golden Mirage. This new line redefines ethnic wear with a harmonious fusion of heritage techniques and modern aesthetics, offering the perfect balance between luxury and accessibility.

Founded by Preet Palawat, the creative director at Zari Jaipur, the brand has been at the forefront of preserving and celebrating India’s rich textile heritage. In The Golden Mirage, Preet has taken this commitment to new heights, blending age-old craftsmanship with fresh, contemporary designs. “At Zari Jaipur, we are passionate about preserving India’s rich textile heritage while making it relevant for today’s discerning customers. Each piece reflects our commitment to excellence and respect for the artisans who bring our vision to life,” Preet shares.

The collection is a stunning homage to Rajasthan’s iconic crafts, such as bandhej, leheriya, and gota work. These intricate techniques, rooted in Indian textile traditions, have been reimagined in The Golden Mirage, resulting in a captivating range of saris, lehengas, and kurtas that speak to both tradition and modernity. The Golden Mirage is a perfect reflection ofthe brand’s ability to combine the timeless appeal of Rajasthani artistry with the desires of today’s fashion-forward woman.