Zari Jaipur’s The Golden Mirage collection is all about festive elegance

Zari Jaipur, renowned for its exquisite blend of traditional Rajasthani craftsmanship and contemporary design, has unveiled its festive collection, The Golden Mirage. This new line redefines ethnic wear with a harmonious fusion of heritage techniques and modern aesthetics, offering the perfect balance between luxury and accessibility.
Founded by Preet Palawat, the creative director at Zari Jaipur, the brand has been at the forefront of preserving and celebrating India’s rich textile heritage. In The Golden Mirage, Preet has taken this commitment to new heights, blending age-old craftsmanship with fresh, contemporary designs. “At Zari Jaipur, we are passionate about preserving India’s rich textile heritage while making it relevant for today’s discerning customers. Each piece reflects our commitment to excellence and respect for the artisans who bring our vision to life,” Preet shares.
The collection is a stunning homage to Rajasthan’s iconic crafts, such as bandhej, leheriya, and gota work. These intricate techniques, rooted in Indian textile traditions, have been reimagined in The Golden Mirage, resulting in a captivating range of saris, lehengas, and kurtas that speak to both tradition and modernity. The Golden Mirage is a perfect reflection ofthe brand’s ability to combine the timeless appeal of Rajasthani artistry with the desires of today’s fashion-forward woman.
The intricate designs in this collection showcase the brand’s mastery in bandhej tie-dye patterns, the fluidity of leheriya’s wave-like motifs, and the opulent metallic detailing of gota work. “These techniques, deeply rooted in Indian textile heritage, are woven seamlessly into modern silhouettes and luxurious fabrics,” says Preet. “Bandhej adds a hand-crafted appeal, while leheriya’s dynamic patterns lend a sense of movement, and gota work brings a shine that elevates the entire ensemble.”
Adding further elegance to the pieces are delicate embellishments like dori, gota patti, and pearl embroidery. Each of these elements enhances the visual depth and richness of the garments. Dori embroidery, with its three-dimensional patterns, and gota patti’s metallic sheen make for an opulent contrast, while pearl embroidery brings a timeless, delicate luxury. “These embellishments are thoughtfully incorporated into every piece, ensuring that each garment is both intricate and impactful,” Preet explains.
The Golden Mirage presents a striking palette of colours, ranging from soft pastels to bold hues. “The colour palette draws inspiration from both nature and Indian festivals,” Preet reveals. “Pastels evoke serenity and understated elegance, while bold, rich colours are perfect for making a statement during festive celebrations. This balance ensures that the collection speaks to diverse tastes, from those who seek subtle sophistication to those who prefer a more vibrant look.” They are offering sizes from M to 6XL, and also customisation services.
Price starts at Rs 17,985. Available online.
