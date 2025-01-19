No Nasties’ brand new edit caters to the modern traveller

Popular homegrown, sustainable and vegan brand No Nasties is already gearing up for the summer travel season ahead of us with the launch of its latest collection — the Travel Edit. Designed for those who value comfort, style and the planet, this organic cotton line is all about effortless, breezy looks that are perfect for jet-setters and wanderers alike who like to pack light. We catch up with Apurva Kothari, the founder of No Nasties, to delve deeper into the inspiration behind this edit and what sets it apart. “We’ve always focused on making the most comfortable clothing and a recent survey revealed that many of our customers were choosing No Nasties for their travels. It only made sense to design a collection that mirrored their lifestyles. The Travel Edit celebrates their love for effortless style while ensuring they stay planet-friendly even when globetrotting,” she begins.