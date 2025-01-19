No Nasties’ brand new edit caters to the modern traveller

Popular homegrown, sustainable and vegan brand No Nasties is already gearing up for the summer travel season ahead of us with the launch of its latest collection — the Travel Edit. Designed for those who value comfort, style and the planet, this organic cotton line is all about effortless, breezy looks that are perfect for jet-setters and wanderers alike who like to pack light. We catch up with Apurva Kothari, the founder of No Nasties, to delve deeper into the inspiration behind this edit and what sets it apart. “We’ve always focused on making the most comfortable clothing and a recent survey revealed that many of our customers were choosing No Nasties for their travels. It only made sense to design a collection that mirrored their lifestyles. The Travel Edit celebrates their love for effortless style while ensuring they stay planet-friendly even when globetrotting,” she begins.
What makes the Travel Edit unique is its thoughtful design, catering specifically to the needs of frequent travellers. Lightweight fabrics, playful silhouettes and bold colour-blocking dominate the collection, making it a must-have for your next getaway. “This collection isn’t just about looking good; it’s about functionality. From airport delays to unpredictable temperatures, we wanted to create pieces that adapt to every scenario. organic cotton, as a natural fibre, plays a big role here — it maintains your body temperature, making it ideal for long journeys. We’ve also added layering ideas and styling cues, so travellers can seamlessly transition from casual to polished,” the founder shares.
The Travel Edit features 10-12 versatile pieces designed to be cornerstones of any traveller’s wardrobe. Expect a mix of airy shirts, statement prints and snug neutrals, all perfect for layering and even dressing up. The colour palette is a delightful mix of solid hues and bold colours, offering something for every mood and destination.
For No Nasties, sustainability is more than a buzzword — it’s a philosophy. “Supporting organic farming has been our mission since day one. With this cotton-crafted collection, we’re continuing our commitment to sustainability while offsetting 300 percent of our carbon footprint,” Apoorva reveals.
₹2,000 onwards. At Paper Boat Collective, Indiranagar and online.