Hazoorilal Legacy takes Indian jewellery design international

Hazoorilal Legacy, a distinguished name in luxury jewellery, has opened its first international flagship showroom in Dubai. With a heritage of over 70 years in India, the brand now brings its renowned craftsmanship and high jewellery creations to the Middle East.
Founded in 1952, Hazoorilal Legacy has long been known for its exceptional artistry and innovation in the fine jewellery sector. The brand has built a reputation for bespoke designs, each crafted with precision and a focus on quality, using only the finest gemstones and certified diamonds. Hazoorilal Legacy’s annual Legacy Collection, showcasing bold and cutting-edge designs, continues to redefine high jewellery in India.
The new boutique, located in Dubai Hills Mall, spans over 2,500 square feet and offers a refined, minimalist shopping experience. The showroom features exclusive collections, blending intricate Indian design elements with a contemporary international style. Highlights include ‘The Legacy Collection,’ ‘Vintage Voyage,’ and the stackable ‘Zoori Collection,’ each a reflection of the brand’s artistry and attention to detail.
Mr. Armaan Narang, who led the Dubai showroom’s development, noted, “Hazoorilal Legacy is built on a rich tradition of craftsmanship and innovation, where gemology and jewellery artistry intersect. Dubai, as a global luxury hub, is the perfect place for us to extend our legacy beyond India, and we’re excited to introduce our work to this vibrant market.”
The opening of the Dubai showroom represents a key moment for Hazoorilal Legacy as it expands its reach and introduces its unique creations to a wider audience.