Hazoorilal Legacy takes Indian jewellery design international

Hazoorilal Legacy, a distinguished name in luxury jewellery, has opened its first international flagship showroom in Dubai. With a heritage of over 70 years in India, the brand now brings its renowned craftsmanship and high jewellery creations to the Middle East.

Founded in 1952, Hazoorilal Legacy has long been known for its exceptional artistry and innovation in the fine jewellery sector. The brand has built a reputation for bespoke designs, each crafted with precision and a focus on quality, using only the finest gemstones and certified diamonds. Hazoorilal Legacy’s annual Legacy Collection, showcasing bold and cutting-edge designs, continues to redefine high jewellery in India.