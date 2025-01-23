Anushree Parekh’s new edit Rosa is a mix of modern cuts
Designer Anushree Parekh’s clothing brand Label Anushree reflects her deep interest in Indian textiles and stands out for its unique prints and weaves. The design graduate from SNDT University and London College of Fashion has just come up with a flamboyant limited edition Rosa, and as the name suggests, the range has all shades of red in it besides an array of other jewel tones. As the label turns ten this year, we speak with Anushree about Rosa, and her design aesthetics.
Tell us all about Rosa.
The Rosa collection is a vibrant and modern take on traditional Indian occasion wear. The colour palette features a range of soft beige and reds, and rich jewel tones, with intricate hand-embroidery and Marodi work adding depth and texture. Silhouettes are modern and effortless, with flowing maxi dresses, statement co-ord sets and chic lehengas in luxurious silks, chanderi and flowing organzas.
How different is the collection than your previous ones?
The Rosa collection marks a new direction for my label, with a focus on modern silhouettes and bold colour combinations. While still rooted in traditional Indian craftsmanship, the collection has a fresher, more contemporary feel than my previous work.
Tell us how do you include sustainability factor in your collections?
Sustainability is at the heart of my design philosophy. I work closely with Indian artisans to preserve traditional craftsmanship and support local communities. Fabrics are carefully selected to minimize waste and ensure durability, and I prioritize eco-friendly production methods whenever possible.
What’s trending in occasion wear this summer?
Focus will be on lightweight, breathable fabrics and modern silhouettes that exude effortless elegance. Bold colours and statement accessories will also be key trends, as well as a continued emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly fashion practices.
Summer bridal wardrobe must haves?
Invest in lightweight, pastel-hued lehengas or saris with intricate hand-embroidery. A statement jewellery piece, such as a bold cocktail ring or layered necklace, can add a touch of glamour to any outfit.
What inspires your design designs?
I draw inspiration from India's rich cultural heritage, as well as the modern women who wear my designs. I'm fascinated by the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary style, and I love exploring new ways to blend these elements in my work.
The most stylish woman in your eyes?
For me, the most stylish woman is one who exudes confidence and elegance, while staying true to her own unique sense of self. She's a woman who isn't afraid to take risks and try new things, but also values tradition and heritage. Ultimately, style is about feeling empowered and beautiful in your own skin.