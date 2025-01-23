Designer Abhishek Dutta unveils his winter capsule collection with an exclusive shoot with Indulge

With the winter almost on its way out, Kolkata is making the most of what is left of it, be it soaking in the soft winter sun, having the best of bakes and roasts, or stepping out in style in smart winter attires. As the chill in the air is gearing up to slowly dissolve into the cool charm of the spring breeze, fashion too is slowly making a transition into something that is smug enough to keep you warm during the light winter days. Keeping the change of season in mind, designer Abhishek Dutta has come up with a limited edition winter edit called Tree of Life that beautifully captures the ethos of winter etched out in his signature designs spattered with striking patches of leather work.