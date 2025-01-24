Karnataka’s silks meet power dressing suits in this debut edit from Manekin, co-owned by ‘Sandalwood’ actress Manvita Kamath

Kannada actress Manvita Kamath famous for films like Kendasampige (2015), Tagaru (2018) and Appa I Love You (2024) recently decided to foray in fashion as the co-founder of label Manekin, where she partners with designer Sowmya SK and her husband and software professional-musician Arun Kumar. “Manekin is a brand made for the powerful women, be it for business meetings, award shows or any special outings. These well-structured outfits give one that elevated ‘boss woman’ look,” begins Manvita. “My tryst with fashion began at Instituto Marangoni in Milan, where I immersed myself in the global fashion scene for six years. But it was during that time that I realised the untapped potential of the silks from our very own Karnataka. It was then that I decided to celebrate the elegance of Karnataka silk — one empowering suit at a time and I am happy I found a partner that supports that in Manvita,” Sowmya chimes in. We caught up with Manvita on the day of the launch of the label to find out more about this brand that might come as the first of many collaborations between Sandalwood stars and fashion designers.
How did the idea behind the label come about?
Growing up in Karnataka, I was inspired by my mother’s passion for empowering women through tailoring. Watching her teach, taught me that skills like these can create independence and self-sufficiency. That belief has driven me to focus the spotlight on Karnataka’s rich silk heritage. At Manekin, Sowmya SK (who studied in Instituto Marangoni in Milan) and I are collaborating with talented local weavers to craft something extraordinary — blending traditional artistry with contemporary designs. The vision of the brand is ‘international styling with an Indian soul.’
What inspired you to get into fashion, did you study it or was it a passion and what led to finally taking the plunge?
I’ve never studied fashion academically, but my mother always wanted me to study fashion. I was, however, more interested in journalism, business and media studies, along with filmmaking. When I started looking for a product to market, I met Sowmya and we began brainstorming together. That’s when Karnataka’s silks came into the picture. I suggested making power dressing silhouettes with silk and she was on board. We created a few pieces to test waters and now we have 40+ designs ready to launch, which we will do in several capsules.
Tell us about your debut edit?
The first capsule edit is called Reshmé Suits (reshmé is the Kannada word for silk). After this idea was built, as a techie, Arun, our co-founder’s first priority was to create a strong e-commerce platform. My team and I developed a full-fledged website where people can trust the products they see. Nowadays, with so many e-commerce stores, it’s common for products to look great in pictures but not match expectations when they arrive. For us, it’s all about building trust — what you see on our website is exactly what you get.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Karnataka’s silks have a unique charm that often goes unnoticed. I wanted to reimagine it — not just for traditional wear but for something bold and contemporary. That’s when the idea of power suits for powerful women came to life. With our designs, we’re blending tradition and modernity, creating suits that empower women entrepreneurs to feel confident and strong. It’s about embracing heritage while redefining what silk can mean in today’s world.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
We’ve used only pure silk as our main fabrics and our lining material is cupro (cotton). Unlike the fast fashion trends that flood the market at all price points and represent a culture of consumerism that is highly unsustainable, we make outfits that are timeless classics.
