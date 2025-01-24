Karnataka’s silks meet power dressing suits in this debut edit from Manekin, co-owned by ‘Sandalwood’ actress Manvita Kamath

How did the idea behind the label come about?

Growing up in Karnataka, I was inspired by my mother’s passion for empowering women through tailoring. Watching her teach, taught me that skills like these can create independence and self-sufficiency. That belief has driven me to focus the spotlight on Karnataka’s rich silk heritage. At Manekin, Sowmya SK (who studied in Instituto Marangoni in Milan) and I are collaborating with talented local weavers to craft something extraordinary — blending traditional artistry with contemporary designs. The vision of the brand is ‘international styling with an Indian soul.’