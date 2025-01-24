The Ribbonia Collection: Kicky and Perky's sparkling tribute to ribbons, flowers, and festive glamour

This season, one of the most charming and stylish trends in fashion is making a sparkling comeback—bows. The playful yet elegant bow has taken center stage in everything from runway collections to festive accessories. Now, Kicky and Perky is tying this trend into a beautiful knot with their latest launch — the Ribbonia Collection. Inspired by the grace of ribbons and the festive allure of bows, this collection celebrates movement, elegance, and the beauty of the season. With each piece adorned in brilliant moissanite stones, the Ribbonia Collection brings a modern twist to a timeless symbol of femininity and charm. The pieces in the collection are an expression of festive sparkle and sophistication.
The Ribbonia Collection is a tribute to grace, movement, and femininity, featuring an exquisite selection of earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces. Each piece, intricately designed with floral and ribbon motifs, embodies both modern elegance and timeless charm. The highlight of the collection lies in the carefully chosen moissanite stones, which add unparalleled brilliance, making these pieces ideal for festive occasions.
Aditi Khandelwal, co-founder of Kicky and Perky, shares the thought behind the design, “The Ribbonia jewellery collection draws inspiration from the delicate and graceful forms of ribbons, intertwined with nature’s beauty. The design concept embraces movement, elegance, and fluidity, with the ribbons symbolising freedom and continuity. We added floral motifs to create a romantic, organic touch, enhancing the collection’s femininity and connection to nature.”
One of the standout features of the collection is its use of moissanite—a brilliant gemstone known for its captivating sparkle and fire. “Using moissanite stones elevates the Ribbonia Collection by enhancing its versatility and elegance. Moissanite offers a sophisticated alternative to diamonds with equally stunning brilliance, making it a perfect match for this collection’s emphasis on timeless beauty,” Aditi explains. The versatility of moissanite ensures that the pieces can be worn with a wide range of outfits, from casual wear to formal gowns, effortlessly adding a touch of luxury to any occasion.
The Ribbonia Collection also strikes a perfect balance between minimalism and festive glamour. “The minimalist design highlights the elegance of the ribbon and floral motifs, focusing on clean lines and refined aesthetics,” says Aditi. “However, the festive glamour element is introduced through the brilliant moissanite stones. Their sparkle brings a touch of luxury without overwhelming the design, making them ideal for the holiday season.”
On the emerging jewellery trends that are reshaping the industry, Aditi says, “Vintage reimaginings, personalised pieces, and even tech-infused jewellery are trends to watch out for. The industry is evolving, and these new directions are bringing fresh ideas to the table.”
Price starts at Rs 5,000. Available online.
