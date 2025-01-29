Chanel unveils dazzling spring/summer collection in a star-studded show at Paris Couture Week

Paris’ Grand Palais was abuzz with energy as Chanel unveiled its Spring 2025 Couture collection, setting the stage for a bold new chapter ahead of Matthieu Blazy’s arrival as creative director. The atmosphere was electric—traffic jams, swarming crowds, and flashing cameras captured the feverish anticipation surrounding the show. And Chanel did not disappoint.

Despite initial skepticism about a designer-less collection, the house’s atelier delivered a masterclass in couture, proving that Chanel’s legacy is built on innovation and precision.

The collection, an ode to Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel’s lesser-known talent as a colourist, played with vibrant hues and textures, bringing a fresh, modern edge to timeless craftsmanship. From soft pastels to deep midnight blues and statement reds, the pieces created a fluid narrative, transitioning seamlessly from daywear to evening glamour.

A Show of Whimsy and Drama

The runway saw Chanel’s classic tweed reinvented with voluminous silhouettes and intricate embellishments. Leg-of-mutton sleeves added historical drama, while sequins, silk trains, and delicate embroidery lent a sense of grandeur. A satin pastel yellow gown, adorned with a cascade of buttons, became one of the night’s highlights, embodying old Hollywood glamour with a contemporary twist.