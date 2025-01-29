Chanel unveils dazzling spring/summer collection in a star-studded show at Paris Couture Week

Paris’ Grand Palais was abuzz with energy as Chanel unveiled its Spring 2025 Couture collection, setting the stage for a bold new chapter ahead of Matthieu Blazy’s arrival as creative director. The atmosphere was electric—traffic jams, swarming crowds, and flashing cameras captured the feverish anticipation surrounding the show. And Chanel did not disappoint.
Despite initial skepticism about a designer-less collection, the house’s atelier delivered a masterclass in couture, proving that Chanel’s legacy is built on innovation and precision.
The collection, an ode to Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel’s lesser-known talent as a colourist, played with vibrant hues and textures, bringing a fresh, modern edge to timeless craftsmanship. From soft pastels to deep midnight blues and statement reds, the pieces created a fluid narrative, transitioning seamlessly from daywear to evening glamour.
A Show of Whimsy and Drama
The runway saw Chanel’s classic tweed reinvented with voluminous silhouettes and intricate embellishments. Leg-of-mutton sleeves added historical drama, while sequins, silk trains, and delicate embroidery lent a sense of grandeur. A satin pastel yellow gown, adorned with a cascade of buttons, became one of the night’s highlights, embodying old Hollywood glamour with a contemporary twist.
Details were everything. Chanel’s signature buttons—crafted from rock crystal, metal, and rhinestones—served as subtle yet striking accents across jackets, skirts, and dresses, enhancing the collection’s overall brilliance.
A-List Front Row: Kylie Jenner, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and More
Fashion’s biggest names graced the front row, reaffirming Chanel’s enduring influence. Kylie Jenner commanded attention in a modern tweed skirt set with gold waist chains, patent block heels, and a quilted Chanel vanity case.
Sitting beside her, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim exuded elegance in a baby blue feathered cape, black low-waist trousers, and a satin train—an ethereal look that stood out against the rainy Parisian backdrop.
Pop sensation Dua Lipa embraced couture drama, donning a textured cape with oversized black velvet bows, sheer stockings, and a Chanel pearl belt. Later, she switched to a classic tweed crop jacket and mini skirt, doubling down on the house’s signature aesthetic.
Pamela Anderson kept it effortlessly chic in a ruffled high-neck blouse paired with pleated wide-leg trousers, embodying timeless sophistication.
Meanwhile, K-pop icon G-Dragon pushed fashion boundaries in a black-and-white suit, mint green hair, and vibrant accessories, proving once again why he remains one of Chanel’s most daring ambassadors.
As Chanel celebrates its 110th anniversary, the house continues to evolve while honouring its heritage. With Blazy’s creative vision on the horizon, the brand stands at an exciting crossroads. If this couture presentation is any indication, the future of Chanel is as dazzling as ever.