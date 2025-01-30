Oshin Sarin’s DC-CH blends classic and contemporary

One of the collection’s standout features is its use of ethically sourced denim from Madhya Pradesh. This conscious choice is not just about the fabric, but about minimising waste in the fashion industry. “Our denim vendors are constantly changing, as dead-stock denim rolls are limited due to factory constraints. We sourced our denim from a factory in Madhya Pradesh, which matched our requirements in finish, weight, and quantity. It frustrates us to see quality denim being discarded for minor imperfections, so we challenge ourselves to work with these ‘imperfect’ rolls, preventing them from ending up in landfills,” Oshin shares.

The brand’s inclusive approach extends beyond fabric choices to sizing, offering a refreshing take on body types and fit. “Our sizes and bodies are constantly changing, so I’ve never taken traditional sizing too seriously. I wanted to create a more playful, interactive experience for our customers, especially those shopping online. The new sizing language and body-type system allow visitors to find products that align with their style without feeling restricted by the ‘male’ or ‘female’ categories,” Oshin adds.

The DC-CH collection is designed to transcend seasons, with silhouettes that are versatile enough to suit a range of occasions. “The designs are meant to be styled in different ways. Whether it’s a zipper closure on a shirt or structured sleeves paired with classic checks and denim, each product has its unique design point. The wearer can interpret these details in their own way, which makes the piece truly theirs,” Oshin notes.

With DC-CH, Oshin offers a wardrobe that not only reflects the changing tides of fashion but also celebrates individuality, craftsmanship, and conscious consumption. It’s a collection that invites you to dress with intent, knowing each piece is as unique as the person wearing it.

