Anushree Parekh’s new collection Rosa is melange of flamboyance and modern cuts

Designer Anushree Parekh’s clothing brand Label Anushree reflects her deep interest in Indian textiles and stands out for its unique prints and weaves. The design graduate from SNDT University and London College of Fashion has just come up with a flamboyant limited edition Rosa, and as the name suggests, the range has all shades of red in it besides an array of other jewel tones. As the label turns ten this year, we speak with Anushree about Rosa, and her design aesthetics.