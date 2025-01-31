Designer Dhruv Kapoor takes us through his fall 2025-26 edit
Designer Dhruv Kapoor’s fall 2025-26 collection for men, that got unveiled at the Milan Fashion Week, merges maximalist and minimalist elements, featuring a vibrant colour palette that blends bold shades like electric emerald, vibrant blues, and deep lavender with earthy tones such as henna green, rich browns, and soft greys. The fabrics are varied, including custom-textured cottons, durable nylons, boiled wool, embroidered denim, heavy suiting, and plush fleece, each with distinct finishes and washes. The silhouettes offer a balance of opulence and practicality, combining elevated classics, everyday essentials, and striking rounded shapes that harmonise the contrasting moods of timeless elegance and modern flair. Dhruv take us through the brand new edit.
What was the idea behind the collection?
The idea behind this collection is deeply rooted in the core vision of our brand. India, with its striking contrasts—vibrant opulence alongside quiet subtlety and practicality—served as our inspiration. This collection blends these two worlds, striking a harmonious balance through a holistic approach. On a personal level, it’s about reconnecting with, reimagining, and reinterpreting the essence of Indian design, infusing it with a contemporary perspective.
How mindful are your collections?
We focus on upcycled and discarded textiles, sourced as surplus from major textile producers both in India and globally. This season, we’ve introduced custom-developed fabrics made primarily from natural fibres, enhanced with tech yarns to improve their texture and durability, ultimately extending their lifespan. Also, we offer a range of leather bags and trunks made from 100% upcycled leather, available in limited quantities and a variety of colours. These leathers are treated and coated, ensuring they can withstand prolonged use. For Fall'26, we’re also excited to feature recycled puffer jackets, padded with repurposed materials, as a key item in the collection.
What will be trending In occasion wear this summer?
Vibrant colours, playful graphics, and breathable fabrics like lightweight cotton, viscose, and nylons create the perfect foundation for summer occasion wear. A mix of structured pieces, such as oversized cotton blazers or lightweight suiting, paired with fluid, draping styles, would form striking summer looks. Must-have summer pieces should offer a balance of comfort and style—think airy, breathable fabrics with bold prints or subtle graphics in fresh, refreshing hues.
Your summer collection outline?
For summer, I envision a collection that continues to emphasise on breathable materials and vibrant colours, with playful yet meaningful motifs inspired by Indian and global cultures and street style. The focus will likely be on lightweight fabrics, fluid silhouettes, and designs that offer both aesthetic appeal and emotional balance.