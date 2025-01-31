Designer Dhruv Kapoor takes us through his fall 2025-26 edit

A

We focus on upcycled and discarded textiles, sourced as surplus from major textile producers both in India and globally. This season, we’ve introduced custom-developed fabrics made primarily from natural fibres, enhanced with tech yarns to improve their texture and durability, ultimately extending their lifespan. Also, we offer a range of leather bags and trunks made from 100% upcycled leather, available in limited quantities and a variety of colours. These leathers are treated and coated, ensuring they can withstand prolonged use. For Fall'26, we’re also excited to feature recycled puffer jackets, padded with repurposed materials, as a key item in the collection.