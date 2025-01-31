Jiwya redefines luxury fashion with sustainable, plant-based designs

In a world increasingly aware of fashion’s environmental footprint, Jiwya is redefining luxury with a sustainable twist. This forward-thinking brand merges ethical practices with timeless design, embracing the Sanskrit word Jeev, meaning life, soul, or spirit, to guide their every creation. Founded by textile scientists Adhiraj Shinde and Aishwarya Lahariya, Jiwya is on a mission to reduce the harmful effects of traditional fashion by focusing on eco-friendly, plant-based materials while celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage.
“We believe in the soil-to-soil philosophy. It’s about caring for people, animals, and the planet through every creation. With a focus on sustainability, the brand champions the use of plant-based materials, ensuring that their designs not only honour India’s tradition but also protect the environment for future generations,” says Aishwarya.
The new collections — Kahaani and Rivayat — draw on India’s vibrant cultural stories while keeping an eye on global appeal. “The essence of India lies in the stories of the land, filled with elements of nature and human embodiment. We aim to showcase these stories to the world through designs that maintain a universal charm, while preserving native motifs that enhance and promote India’s cultural heritage,” Aishwarya explains.
In an industry plagued by toxic practices, the brand is turning the tide by using only plant-based materials. “Today’s fashion is saturated with synthetic and animal-derived materials, contributing to global carbon emissions and unethical labour practices,” Aishwarya points out. “We ensure zero pollution, no plastics, no synthetic chemicals, and strictly no animal-derived materials. Our raw materials, colours, and packaging are entirely plant-based, making our carbon footprint extremely low.”
Each piece is crafted to last a lifetime, blending the artistry of traditional techniques with modern sensibilities. “We work with at least two art forms from India for every piece, creating heirlooms that carry both cultural significance and sustainable value,” Aishwarya adds. The brand’s zero-waste production ensures that every scrap of fabric is repurposed, and even dye-water is used to nourish garden soil, contributing to a truly circular fashion model.
The brand takes exclusivity seriously—every garment is either a limited edition or a one-of-a-kind creation. For customers, this exclusivity translates into investment. When you buy a piece, you’re not just getting a garment; you’re getting something that resonates with your sense of style and values. It’s about treasuring the piece, caring for it, and enjoying it for a lifetime,” she says.
The garments are crafted to provide more than just aesthetic appeal—they are designed to create an emotional connection with the wearer. “The first feeling should be joy, knowing that you’re wearing something made with care and nature’s bounty. Then comes the pride in wearing something that never harms a soul on this planet. Finally, the satisfaction of investing in a piece designed to last a lifetime and express your personality every time you wear it,” she adds.
Price starts at Rs 8,000. Available online.
