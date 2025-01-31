Jiwya redefines luxury fashion with sustainable, plant-based designs

In an industry plagued by toxic practices, the brand is turning the tide by using only plant-based materials. “Today’s fashion is saturated with synthetic and animal-derived materials, contributing to global carbon emissions and unethical labour practices,” Aishwarya points out. “We ensure zero pollution, no plastics, no synthetic chemicals, and strictly no animal-derived materials. Our raw materials, colours, and packaging are entirely plant-based, making our carbon footprint extremely low.”

Each piece is crafted to last a lifetime, blending the artistry of traditional techniques with modern sensibilities. “We work with at least two art forms from India for every piece, creating heirlooms that carry both cultural significance and sustainable value,” Aishwarya adds. The brand’s zero-waste production ensures that every scrap of fabric is repurposed, and even dye-water is used to nourish garden soil, contributing to a truly circular fashion model.

The brand takes exclusivity seriously—every garment is either a limited edition or a one-of-a-kind creation. For customers, this exclusivity translates into investment. When you buy a piece, you’re not just getting a garment; you’re getting something that resonates with your sense of style and values. It’s about treasuring the piece, caring for it, and enjoying it for a lifetime,” she says.

The garments are crafted to provide more than just aesthetic appeal—they are designed to create an emotional connection with the wearer. “The first feeling should be joy, knowing that you’re wearing something made with care and nature’s bounty. Then comes the pride in wearing something that never harms a soul on this planet. Finally, the satisfaction of investing in a piece designed to last a lifetime and express your personality every time you wear it,” she adds.

Price starts at Rs 8,000. Available online.

