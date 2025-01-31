Kumari Fine Jewellery’s Hues That Girl collection celebrates bold, vibrant self-expression

Featured pieces in the collection include the Hues That Girl White Sparkle Ring, the Hues That Girl Blue-tiful Bali Earrings, and the Hues That Girl Scarlet Statement Necklace—each offering a perfect blend of luxurious diamonds and bold, vibrant colours. These creations embody the beauty of a life lived boldly and in full colour.

The decision to pair classic diamonds with striking colours was intentional, aimed at representing the modern woman’s duality — vibrant and confident, yet always grounded in elegance. “Mixing bold hues with classic diamonds felt like the perfect way to reflect the multifaceted nature of modern women—vibrant, confident, and unafraid to stand out, yet very rooted and always elegant,” Yash explains.

The collection’s emphasis on colour extends to the enamel selection, with each hue carefully sourced for its quality, vibrancy, and unique character. “Sourcing the perfect enamel for Hues That Girl was a truly exciting process. We meticulously selected each enamel, ensuring that each piece reflects our commitment to exceptional quality and artistic expression,” says Yash.

As for styling, Yash believes that these pieces are meant to stand out. “These pieces are perfect for festive celebrations, cocktail nights, or even adding a bold pop to a monochrome work look,” he suggests. “They’re versatile enough to make any moment feel extraordinary.”

For women looking to wear bold statement jewellery while maintaining an elegant balance, Yash offers this advice, “Don’t shy away from layering necklaces or stacking vibrant rings and bangles. The trick is to let your personality shine through. Pair bold colours and diamonds with equally daring outfits, or mix them with neutrals for a playful contrast.”

Price starts at Rs 20,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com