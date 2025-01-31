This designer label’s new line of silver bijoux focuses on Polki designs
Designer Neha Chelani’s nine-year-old brand Fine Silver Jewels’ latest collection celebrates the strength and grace of modern women, combining classic styles with contemporary versatility. Each piece is intricately crafted with a touch of modern charm, making it perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. Chelani takes us through the same.
Tell us all about your new bijoux edit?
Our new collection is all about the wedding extravaganza and brides-to-be who are searching for that royal touch in their wedding jewellery. There is nothing more royal than the polki jewellery of Bikaner. It has quite a standard colour scheme and cuts, does not go through a vigorous cutting process and is handled meticulously with great craftsmanship. This makes it one-of-a-kind. We played with the colours for a modern touch, enhancing the overall look.
What’s trending in silver jewellery?
There are a lot of styles and trends in silver jewellery now and one such trend is minimalistic designs in necklaces like pendants and chokers. It’s an era of minimalism, so this is something you will see a lot in the luxe silver jewellery segment. Another trend, ironically, is layering for a more polished look. Layering different metals, colours, and designs creates a customisable and fancier look. I would also love to see the rise of vintage Indian traditional pieces.
Do brides prefer silver for wedding looks?
Silver as a metal is very much in demand right now because of its versatility. Brides prefer silver jewellery over any other not only because it’s affordable but the design possibilities are also endless. According to a study, 64 percent of Indian women prefer silver to gold. Polki and Kundan's designs are grand right now. Pearl and silver also pair extremely well, a trend already popular in the Christian wedding scene. There is also an increasing demand for oxidized silver with coloured stones set intricately and a fusion of traditional design with modern fashion.
Must-have silver jewellery pieces?
A statement neckpiece with a coloured stone set with silver details, and pearl earrings or necklaces.
Plans for your label.
I want to keep exploring silver jewellery and bring as many as innovative designs I can bring forth. Would love to venture into temple and floral designs.