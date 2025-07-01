Treasures by Tiara reinvents the corset: A bold celebration of strength, sensuality and style
In a bold tribute to women who command every room like a stage, Treasures by Tiara unveils its striking new. More than just fashion, this collection is an invitation to craft your own legend — where elegance meets empowerment and every silhouette is a celebration of confidence. Each corset is designed to accentuate, define, and dazzle — turning every entrance into a statement and every moment into a memory. We speak to Tiara Dhody, Founder of Treasures by Tiara, to know more.
Corset chronicles: Step into the spotlight, embrace your inner muse and let your style speak volumes
The corset has such a complex legacy in fashion history. What inspired you to reclaim and reinvent it as a symbol of joy, freedom, and power in this collection?
Corsets have long been seen as symbols of restraint, but I wanted to flip that narrative. To me, these corsets are meant to enhance a woman’s shape. In this collection, they symbolise strength, play, and sensuality.
You describe this collection as “fashion as performance.” What does that mean to you personally—and how did that philosophy shape the design of each piece?
“Fashion as performance” means embracing the theater of dressing up—it’s about presence, confidence, and taking control of your narrative or role.
From Rihanna to Alia Bhatt, corsets are having a major moment. How did pop culture and couture influences play into the creative direction of your collection?
Pop culture shows us how powerful fashion can be in shaping identity. Icons like Rihanna blur the lines between couture and street style, and that fusion deeply inspired me. I wanted this collection to channel that same confidence—where a woman can wear a corset on the beach or on the red carpet and still feel like her most authentic, elevated self.
Each corset in the collection is tailored to individual measurements. How important is personalisation in your design process, and what role does fit play in empowerment?
These corsets take the shape of your body. When something fits you just right, it changes how you move, how you carry yourself, how you feel. No two bodies—and no two souls—are the same. That’s why personalization is everything to me. When a piece is made just for you, it becomes a part of your story. That’s where real empowerment begins.
You’ve chosen fabrics like airy mesh, silken satin, and breathable blends. What went into the material selection to balance structure with the ease of movement?
Mesh for breathability, satin for sheen and softness, and structured blends for support. This mix allows for movement without losing the dramatic structure that gives corsets their signature strength.
How did you build the palette, and what story were you trying to tell through it?
The colour palette reflects duality—boldness and softness, light and shadow. Lemon is joy. Plum is a mystery. Black and white are timeless. Each hue tells a different part of the story, from sensual rebellion to playful luxury.
You said this collection is for women who “carry legend in their laughter.” Can you tell us about the kind of woman you envisioned when creating these pieces?
I design for women who want to be seen—and for those who already are. For the ones still becoming, and the ones who’ve arrived. She expresses, she reveals, she knows. It all lives in her laugh.
The versatility is impressive—these corsets can go from beach day to red carpet. How did you ensure the designs would adapt to such a wide range of moods and moments?
I wanted these corsets to move with a woman—not just on her body, but through her day. They can be worn with denim, layered under a blazer, or styled for the spotlight. The idea was simple: one piece, many moods.
What was the biggest creative risk you took with this collection, and how did it pay off creatively—or emotionally?
Letting go of the rules. I allowed sheer fabrics, bold colors, and unexpected cuts to lead the way. The risk was in making corsets feel modern, emotional—even playful.
How do you want women to feel the moment they put on one of these corsets—and how do you hope that feeling lingers long after?
Like they’ve stepped into a version of themselves that was always there, just waiting to be claimed.
Price on request.
Available online.
