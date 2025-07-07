Shantnu and Nikhil on their new fashion chapter that redefines red carpet couture

A

Nikhil: This season, it was less about spectacle and more about silhouettes that speak. Alia Bhatt’s custom Shantnu & Nikhil Couture ensemble in Spain stands out for us. It was a lavishly sharp look that’s functional yet chic, balancing precision tailoring with femininity. A menswear-inspired sherwani reimagined for womenswear, paired with a pearl bralette, classic draped skirt, and a bespoke clutch. It’s exactly what a modern bridesmaid moment should feel like: sophisticated without being over the top, and entirely true to her. While that unfolded, we were proud to unveil Valour’s Vessel at the Elephant Family’s Wonders of the Wild gala in London, in the presence of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. A sculptural ode to heritage and identity, blending chakra buttons, vintage coins, and medallion brooches, another reminder that our storytelling always finds a place on global ground.