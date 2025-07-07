Shantnu and Nikhil on their new fashion chapter that redefines red carpet couture
After redefining Indian menswear couture for over two and a half decades, Shantnu Nikhil is ready for their most provocative fashion journey yet with the launch of Shantnu Nikhil Luxe, a red carpet couture line for women that blends high-octane glam with rebellion, and structure with seduction. Actor Wamiqa Gabbi was their natural choice for her gentle yet strong femininity and magnetic charm. This launch coincided with the opening of their first-ever Shantnu Nikhil luxe store in Delhi and the duo Shantnu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra take us through it all.
Tell us about your new venture, Shantnu Nikhil Luxe?
Shantnu: Women have always resonated deeply with our language of sharp tailoring, military precision, and unrestrained self-expression. Shantnu Nikhil Luxe is not merely an extension of our house codes, it’s couture’s rebellious twin, envisaged to empower women who want to feel fierce, sensual, and unforgettable. The inspiration was instinctive—classic red carpet opulence, reimagined through the audacity of the modern woman. Corseted silhouettes, contoured peplums, crystal-studded drapes, each piece is crafted to turn an entrance into a statement.
What does the women’s range under this label include?
Nikhil: It’s statement evening wear infused with couture sensibilities, crafted for women who claim the spotlight and command every room they enter. Each ensemble balances structure with comfort, with bespoke customisation available to make the experience unmistakably personal. Offered in an inclusive size range, the collection starts at around half a lakh of rupees and go up to INR 3 lakh.
Red carpet appearances have stoked demand for a different kinds of looks that are often OTT. Will your collection cater to that?
Shantnu: Absolutely, but always through our lens of sculpted glamour and sartorial precision. The brand brings dramatic silhouettes, fluid draping, contoured corsetry, metallic embellishments, and statement bows together in ensembles that transform an entrance into a cinematic moment. For us, it’s not about excess for the sake of it, it’s about creating red carpet couture that celebrates the wearer’s individuality and the unforgettable nights she chooses to own.
Tell us which red carpet looks rocked this season.
Nikhil: This season, it was less about spectacle and more about silhouettes that speak. Alia Bhatt’s custom Shantnu & Nikhil Couture ensemble in Spain stands out for us. It was a lavishly sharp look that’s functional yet chic, balancing precision tailoring with femininity. A menswear-inspired sherwani reimagined for womenswear, paired with a pearl bralette, classic draped skirt, and a bespoke clutch. It’s exactly what a modern bridesmaid moment should feel like: sophisticated without being over the top, and entirely true to her. While that unfolded, we were proud to unveil Valour’s Vessel at the Elephant Family’s Wonders of the Wild gala in London, in the presence of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. A sculptural ode to heritage and identity, blending chakra buttons, vintage coins, and medallion brooches, another reminder that our storytelling always finds a place on global ground.
Do you think Indian celebrities are acing global red carpet appearances?
Shantnu: They absolutely can, and increasingly, they do it on their own terms. The most memorable appearances aren’t about fitting into a theme but wearing ensembles that feel honest to who they are. More Indian celebrities are choosing structure, drape, and detail that speak our design language rather than imitating global trends. We always say — when the cut is sharp and the story is true, the world doesn’t just watch; it remembers. That’s the real magic of red-carpet couture for us.
What’s trending in occasion wear this year?
Nikhil: For women, it’s all about statement evening wear that feels sculpted yet fluid — think structured corsets, draped skirts with metallic shine, and a playful nod to oversized bows and crystal detailing. Luxe captures this mood perfectly: rebellious silhouettes that turn heads but still feel effortless to wear. For men, there’s a quiet resurgence of glamour too, military-cut bandhgalas, tonal embroidery, layered kurtas and jackets with subtle metallic accents.
What are your plans for the label?
Shantnu: With Luxe, our vision is to push India’s red carpet couture narrative forward — unapologetically. We want to keep redefining statement evening wear for women who want to own the spotlight on their terms. And our new space at The Dhan Mill is just the beginning — a dedicated red carpet wardrobe built entirely for her.
Do you have any other upcoming collections?
Nikhil: We’re excited to showcase Shantnu & Nikhil Couture at the upcoming 18th edition of FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week this season, an evolution of our signature structure and drape, high on glamour and with the art of sartorialism taking centre stage. Expect menswear in sharper silhouettes, layered textures, and a renewed play on our India-proud military codes; all designed to unshackle traditionalism and celebrate modern elegance with an edge.
