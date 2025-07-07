This jewellery line represents the coming together of North and South India

India is the epitome of diverse cultures, and one of the most fascinating contrasts, as well as similarities, is often drawn between the North and the South. From the spices in our kitchens to the rituals at weddings, from everyday traditions to the nuances felt in institutions, this narrative always sparks curiosity. Sometimes it’s about the stark differences, and at other times, it’s about the seamless beauty when these worlds blend. It’s this very spirit of contrast and confluence that Amaris captures in its new collection Hyphen, both in spirit and design.

Hyphen is a celebration of contrasts

The chief designer Prerna Rajpal tells us, “Hyphen was created to mark a special milestone: our arrival in Hyderabad. This collection feels like a cultural connector.” According to her, it’s a celebration of contrasts: heritage and rebellion, classic silhouettes and cutting-edge forms.

“The drop features a rich mix of materials, from South Sea pearls and Japanese culture pearls to vivid Zambian emeralds, navrattan gemstones, and our signature shield-cut diamonds and hardware-inspired detailing,” says Prerna.

She also mentions that they’ve introduced Kunzite, a stunning lilac stone, for the first time. “You’ll notice shield-cut stones paired with flowing pearl strings, bold geometric cores softened with feminine flourishes, and structural layering,” adds Prerna. One standout motif is the Imperial code, a necklace that marries traditional grandeur with futuristic architecture. Another highlight, she mentions, is the clever play on duality, the Lilac duo-core pendant, which speaks to softness and strength all at once.