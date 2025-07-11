Behno New York’s new line 380 is a love letter in leather
Consciously crafted handbag label behno New York, has come up with a stylish new collection called 380. Founder-designer Shivam Punjya tells us that the edit, an ode to his maternal grandmother who passed away earlier this year, is named after her house number, 380. It captures the intimacy of memory, nostalgia, loss, and legacy, and reflects the quiet strength, elegance, and warmth that she embodied. For instance, the timelessness of his grandmother and the handbag silhouettes are familiar but with a behno New York twist, it boasts a colour palette from archival film images. “We drew inspiration from the colours that surrounded my grandmother’s life, from her home, her wardrobe, her world, her life through so many images, and translated that into a richer, more personal palette. Design-wise, we have introduced new shapes across totes and shoulder bags. We brought in more classic handbag shapes we’re all familiar with, and gave them a behno New York twist,” tells Shivam, who takes us through the range.
How difficult is it to create a niche amidst established global handbag labels?
Conscious luxury rooted in Indian craftsmanship, with a modern New York design sensibility; I suppose that’s our niche. However, we’re at times pigeon-holed as a “conscious” brand. But the customer in today’s world is more discerning than ever. They’re looking for an immaculate product and brands with soul. For instance, The behno Standard is a unique conscious manufacturing framework that sets us apart. For example, the recurring knot motif seen across collections isn’t just a design element; it symbolises connection and communities coming together for something larger than our worlds. Similarly, the round zipper puller was inspired by my sister, who has Down syndrome. Her short, stubby fingers made it difficult to open traditional bags, and this design detail was created to make functionality more inclusive. It’s this emotional depth and intention behind our design choices that allow behno New York to carve out a distinctive space in a saturated market.
What are the must-have handbags in any woman’s wardrobe?
A structured tote—large, elegant, and suited for travel or work. A shoulder bag or sling, and a statement piece that’s perfect for special occasions.
What are your plans for the label?
We are opening a store in Mumbai later this year, and we are incredibly excited to offer a more tactile, immersive experience to those who have supported us over the years.