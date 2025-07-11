Behno New York’s new line 380 is a love letter in leather

Consciously crafted handbag label behno New York, has come up with a stylish new collection called 380. Founder-designer Shivam Punjya tells us that the edit, an ode to his maternal grandmother who passed away earlier this year, is named after her house number, 380. It captures the intimacy of memory, nostalgia, loss, and legacy, and reflects the quiet strength, elegance, and warmth that she embodied. For instance, the timelessness of his grandmother and the handbag silhouettes are familiar but with a behno New York twist, it boasts a colour palette from archival film images. “We drew inspiration from the colours that surrounded my grandmother’s life, from her home, her wardrobe, her world, her life through so many images, and translated that into a richer, more personal palette. Design-wise, we have introduced new shapes across totes and shoulder bags. We brought in more classic handbag shapes we’re all familiar with, and gave them a behno New York twist,” tells Shivam, who takes us through the range.

Here's how behno New York blends craft, culture and conscious luxury