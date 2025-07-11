New conscious luxe label Ahana India’s debut collection has summer-friendly attires in breathable fabrics
Hyderabad-based conscious luxe label, Ahana India, focuses on slow fashion, uses skin-friendly fabrics, and their debut collection indeed walks the talk. We speak with Raaga Reddy, the founder-designer of the brand, on the same.
Ahana India debuts with skin-friendly, slow fashion essentials
Tell us about your first collection.
Ahana India’s first collection is thoughtfully designed for real-life moments, whether you’re headed to work, brunching at a café, or travelling to a new city or country. We have used breathable cottons and hand block prints crafted by artisans in Jaipur. The silhouettes are relaxed yet polished, featuring easy-going dresses, co-ord sets, and kurta sets with delicate finishing details. The colour palette is calm and versatile; think whites, dusty pinks, soft greens, mustard, and a blend of blues and greys that transition beautifully across all seasons. Each outfit is made to feel good on your skin, move with you, and make you feel both comfortable and stylish.
How was the experience as a new brand? What is your brand’s philosophy?
Launching Ahana India has been both exhilarating and humbling. Every small win has felt meaningful, and we’re still in the process of learning, growing, and evolving. Our brand philosophy goes beyond fashion. We see Ahana India as a lifestyle shift. In today’s world filled with fast trends and synthetic fabrics, we want to show women that they don’t have to choose between comfort and style. Each piece is designed to be breathable, skin-friendly, and made with love, both for the wearer and for the artisan who created it.
What’s trending in casual and semi-casual wear this season?
This season, we’re seeing a strong focus on clean silhouettes, heritage-inspired prints with a modern twist, and well-tailored fits. Dresses with cinched waists and co-ord sets in soft cottons are everywhere. Waistcoats and blazers are also trending, adding a smart, effortless touch to everyday looks. In terms of colours, soft neutrals like ivory, dusty pinks, nude tones, and earthy shades are making a big impact.
What are the summer wardrobe must-haves?
A good cotton dress, midi or maxi, waistcoat co-ord sets, breezy cotton shorts, relaxed co-ords, and an oversized cotton shirt.
Who is the most stylish celebrity in your eyes?
My personal favourites are Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Alia Bhatt. I also admire Sai Pallavi for her simplicity and authenticity.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
We’re only three months in, so right now our focus is on building awareness around our debut collection, a set of 24 thoughtfully made pieces. Instead of rushing into new collections, we want to give this one the attention it deserves.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.