Anushka Sen teams up with NEWME to co-create Gen Z workwear collection

“I’ve always admired NEWME for how boldly it celebrates Gen Z style, so getting to partner with one of my favourite brands has been such a special journey,” shares Anushka. “Workwear is often overlooked when it comes to fashion, but it’s such an important space for Gen Z women to feel confident, expressive, and seen. That’s exactly what WorkSenIty stands for—bringing your whole self to work, with style that reflects who you really are. I’m so proud to have co-created a collection that helps young women feel powerful and authentic.”

Sumit Jasoria, co-founder, NEWME, tells us more about the inspiration behind the collection. “Anushka embodies the very spirit of our brand: bold, authentic, and unafraid to express herself. As we saw a growing need for office wear that truly resonated with the new generation entering the professional world, Anushka was the natural choice. Her personal style, immense influence, and genuine connection with Gen Z made her the perfect co-creator to bring this vision to life.”

WorkSenIty breaks away from the stiff, often uninspiring nature of traditional Indian office wear. It is designed to be a celebration of individuality rather than a uniform. “We’ve infused contemporary trends like oversized blazers, power co-ords, and wide-leg trousers—with soft tailoring and a modern pastel palette. The focus is on empowering young women to express their personal style while maintaining professionalism, bridging the gap between street style and boardroom readiness,” says Sumit.

Some of the standout elements include structured collar pieces, which add an immediate touch of sophistication to blouses and dresses. “You’ll find beautiful smocking details that provide comfortable stretch and a unique textural interest, particularly in our blouses and midi dresses. We’ve also incorporated textured fabrics to give depth and a premium feel to everyday workwear. The collection also features clean silhouettes that offer a sleek and professional look, complemented by delicate pleats and gathers that add a touch of feminine elegance and movement without compromising on professionalism,” adds Sumit.

Price starts at Rs 599. Available online.

