Checkmate: The Vian Shop’s monsoon-ready travel wear is here

At The Vian Shop, every decision is made with sustainability in mind. Our fabrics are natural, locally sourced, and handwoven by artisans. We follow small-batch, made-to-order production to avoid wastage. The scrap is reused in accessories or future trims. Sustainability isn’t a trend for us—it’s our foundation. We believe sustainability should be accessible—our range begins from INR 3,000-4,000, making conscious fashion more inclusive and wearable every day.