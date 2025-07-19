New launches

This monsoon collection brings sunshine to rainy days with breezy silhouettes and bold prints
Lightweight cotton dresses by Style Island designed for life in motion
hen the skies open up and the monsoon mood sets in, it’s time to rethink style with a softer, more spontaneous rhythm—and Style Island knows exactly how to dress you for it. Whether you’re tiptoeing through puddles on your way to lunch or planning a last-minute weekend escape, their curated lineup of monsoon-perfect dresses is made to move with your mood, your lifestyle, and the weather forecast. Think breathable cottons, easygoing silhouettes, and prints that feel like instant sunshine on a grey day.

Rain or shine: Style Island’s monsoon dresses are made to move with you

Sara Appliqué Maxi Dress from Style Island is perfect for rainy day style

Take the Sara Appliqué Maxi, for instance—a lush green cotton poplin dress that whispers elegance with its delicate appliqué work and relaxed shape. It’s the kind of piece you’ll wear on repeat, from slow mornings at home to special plans that pop up last minute. Or meet the Sofia Red Maxi, a vibrant, vacation-ready number with lace-trimmed sleeves, a flattering smocked waist, and bold, joyful prints that practically beg for a long lunch or a twirl-worthy day out.

Julia Printed Dress from Style Island flows with comfort and charm

For the print-obsessed, there’s the Kaitlyn Printed Maxi—100% cotton, beautifully cut, with lace accents and a silhouette that floats as you move. If you prefer something shorter and sassier, the Callie Printed Dress hits just above the knee and brings the charm with its ruching at the waist and standout print—ideal for city brunches, quick getaways, or breezy afternoon dates.

From rainy brunches to getaways: Style Island’s monsoon dresses redefine effortless style
Kaitlyn Printed Maxi Dress from Style Island combines comfort and versatility

The Julia Printed Dress channels laid-back resort energy with its tropical print, strappy sleeves, and delicate lace detailing. And when you need something that transitions seamlessly from daytime plans to evening dinners, the Miranda Dress—with its elegant midi length, flattering fit, and chic waist tie—is your go-to.

Style Island’s Monsoon Collection Is the breathable, beautiful wardrobe update you need
Miranda Dress from Style Island transitions as effortlessly as you do

Founded in 2022 by mother-daughter duo Malika and Tushita Mehta, Style Island blends global influences with Indian ease to create premium western wear for the modern Indian woman. Each piece is crafted in-house with an eye for comfort, detail, and timeless appeal. Designed for women who want their wardrobes to be as effortless as they are expressive, Style Island is all about feeling good, looking great—and never letting a little rain ruin your style.

Prices start at INR 4,499.

Available online.

