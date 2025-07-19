This monsoon collection brings sunshine to rainy days with breezy silhouettes and bold prints

hen the skies open up and the monsoon mood sets in, it’s time to rethink style with a softer, more spontaneous rhythm—and Style Island knows exactly how to dress you for it. Whether you’re tiptoeing through puddles on your way to lunch or planning a last-minute weekend escape, their curated lineup of monsoon-perfect dresses is made to move with your mood, your lifestyle, and the weather forecast. Think breathable cottons, easygoing silhouettes, and prints that feel like instant sunshine on a grey day.
Take the Sara Appliqué Maxi, for instance—a lush green cotton poplin dress that whispers elegance with its delicate appliqué work and relaxed shape. It’s the kind of piece you’ll wear on repeat, from slow mornings at home to special plans that pop up last minute. Or meet the Sofia Red Maxi, a vibrant, vacation-ready number with lace-trimmed sleeves, a flattering smocked waist, and bold, joyful prints that practically beg for a long lunch or a twirl-worthy day out.
For the print-obsessed, there’s the Kaitlyn Printed Maxi—100% cotton, beautifully cut, with lace accents and a silhouette that floats as you move. If you prefer something shorter and sassier, the Callie Printed Dress hits just above the knee and brings the charm with its ruching at the waist and standout print—ideal for city brunches, quick getaways, or breezy afternoon dates.
The Julia Printed Dress channels laid-back resort energy with its tropical print, strappy sleeves, and delicate lace detailing. And when you need something that transitions seamlessly from daytime plans to evening dinners, the Miranda Dress—with its elegant midi length, flattering fit, and chic waist tie—is your go-to.
Founded in 2022 by mother-daughter duo Malika and Tushita Mehta, Style Island blends global influences with Indian ease to create premium western wear for the modern Indian woman. Each piece is crafted in-house with an eye for comfort, detail, and timeless appeal. Designed for women who want their wardrobes to be as effortless as they are expressive, Style Island is all about feeling good, looking great—and never letting a little rain ruin your style.
Prices start at INR 4,499.
Available online.
