Designer Alice Cicolini collabs with Indian jewellery brand on a new edit!

In a bold and deeply evocative ode to craftsmanship, heritage and feminine strength, Zoya, the luxury atelier from the House of Tata, has unveiled its first international collaboration in over a decade — a limited-edition jewellery capsule co-designed with British designer Alice Cicolini. Every piece in the collection is touted to be a tactile story — a sculptural rendering of memory and transformation.

Crafted in satin-finished 18k gold and set with radiant uncut diamonds, the collection masterfully interweaves enamel detailing and intricate hand-drawn motifs, revealing a poetic homage to India’s age-old artisanal legacies.