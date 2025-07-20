Designer Alice Cicolini collabs with Indian jewellery brand on a new edit!

In a bold and deeply evocative ode to craftsmanship, heritage and feminine strength, Zoya, the luxury atelier from the House of Tata, has unveiled its first international collaboration in over a decade — a limited-edition jewellery capsule co-designed with British designer Alice Cicolini. Every piece in the collection is touted to be a tactile story — a sculptural rendering of memory and transformation.
Crafted in satin-finished 18k gold and set with radiant uncut diamonds, the collection masterfully interweaves enamel detailing and intricate hand-drawn motifs, revealing a poetic homage to India’s age-old artisanal legacies.
At its heart lies the tale of Alexandra David-Néel, the fearless French explorer and the first Western woman to enter the Dalai Lama’s palace. Her life — an embodiment of curiosity, resilience and spiritual pursuit — serves as the muse for this capsule. Through Japanese cherry blossoms, Tibetan scrolls, wisteria and paisleys, Alice traces Alexandra’s path across borders and cultures, crafting a wearable map of a woman’s inner and outer journey.
A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Alice is renowned for her nuanced design language — one that fuses contemporary form with traditional Indian techniques. Having long admired Indian craftsmanship, this collaboration represents both a personal and creative milestone. “I first met the label about five years ago and it was such a delight to be introduced to a team so committed to design-led jewellery,” says Alice.
“We spoke a lot about our creative partnership — how we’d work together, what our focus would be. Like me, the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship was deeply exciting. It was a privilege to work with a team that upholds the best of Indian craftsmanship day after day,” she adds.
With its serene pastel palette of sage green, rose and dew — expressed through cherry blossoms, chevrons and enamel — the collection breathes life into Alice’s signature aesthetic. This refined colour sensibility, developed through a bespoke process in collaboration with Walking Tree, is a celebration of cold enamel’s poetic potential.
“Enamel plays an important role in the collection,” explains Alice. “We have combined lacquer enamel with a new technique for setting the polki. The idea was to bring in a daywear sensibility so we used advanced contemporary techniques to create bespoke colours, which was an intricate process. The setting technique for the polki is also a unique innovation, ensuring the stones are secure while preserving their natural, luminous beauty.”
Comprising 19 artful pieces, the capsule reimagines traditional Indian silhouettes — balis, jhumkis, yard chains, bangles — through an architectural lens that feels distinctly modern yet emotionally grounded. “The 19-piece capsule reinterprets classic Indian forms like balis and jhumkis through a refined architectural lens,” shares Revathi Kant, chief design officer at Titan. “It includes sculptural rings, reimagined jhumkis, yard chains and bangles — designed to be emotionally resonant, time-travelled, yet entirely in the moment.”
Indeed, the jhumka — an iconic earring style — is touted to take on new life in this collection. “This collection really celebrates the jhumka,” says Alice. “It was our starting point for exploring the layered architecture of Lhasa, which lends itself beautifully to the three-dimensional nature of the jhumka. We are all excited about how the collection reinterprets the jhumka for a 21st-century audience.”
But while the aesthetic feels decidedly contemporary, the soul of the collection remains anchored in India’s traditional arts. “This collection celebrates the traditions of kundan meena jewellery from Rajasthan but gives it a contemporary twist for a woman who wants to wear her jewellery every day. We have combined uncut diamonds with enamel to create pieces that are timeless yet wearable. The contemporary technology we have used helps mix unique colour palettes and ensures a secure, refined setting that’s both beautiful and functional,” Alice concludes.
As Alice prepares for her next chapter — a 16-piece anniversary collection inspired by the ritual of Solinger and her graduate work at Central Saint Martins — this collaboration serves as a brilliant bridge between cultures and histories, craft and innovation, memory and modernity. It is, in every sense, jewellery as art — and a celebration of the journeying woman.
Price on request. Available at select stores.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal