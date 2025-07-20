Label Nikita Mhaisalkar is finally in Bengaluru with a brand new flagship store!

Why did you decide to move to Bengaluru and why now, in 2025?

Bengaluru has always held a special place in my heart. It’s a beautiful, vibrant city filled with warmth and the people have consistently shown a great affinity for my work. In fact, over the last decade, our website analytics have consistently pointed to strong sales from the city, as have our Instagram DMs and direct orders. We’ve hosted a few shows here in the past and the response has always been overwhelmingly positive. Cities like Mumbai and Delhi are now saturated with designer stores. I found myself hesitant to join an already crowded landscape. In contrast, Bengaluru felt more intimate and discerning — more likely to embrace and acknowledge a brand like mine. It felt like the right fit at the right time.