Label Nikita Mhaisalkar is finally in Bengaluru with a brand new flagship store!

With a growing cult following among A-list celebrities, discerning socialites and sartorial tastemakers across the globe, Nagpur-based Label Nikita Mhaisalkar has become synonymous with red carpet drama and refined everyday luxury.
From Bollywood luminaries to international style icons, the brand attracts a clientele in search of a seamless blend of traditional Indian artistry and contemporary global aesthetics.
Every garment that the label creates is a testament to the expertise of master artisans, crafted with painstaking attention to detail and embodying the pinnacle of Indian textile tradition. The brand’s philosophy — to create “movement in stillness” — manifests in architecturally bold yet fluid designs, coveted by women who seek glamour, grace and functionality in equal measure.
Launched in 2003 and with a steady following across India; and a quietly growing presence in the South, it was only a matter of time before the label made Bengaluru their next creative home. “Bengaluru represents the perfect confluence of tradition and innovation — values that lie at the very heart of our design ethos,” Nikita tells us. “This flagship store on Lavelle Road hope to be more than just a retail destination; it’s a tribute to artisanal mastery and modern elegance, created for the contemporary woman who embraces heritage while championing progressive style,” she adds. We catch up with Nikita to find out more about what the store has on offer.
Why did you decide to move to Bengaluru and why now, in 2025?
Bengaluru has always held a special place in my heart. It’s a beautiful, vibrant city filled with warmth and the people have consistently shown a great affinity for my work. In fact, over the last decade, our website analytics have consistently pointed to strong sales from the city, as have our Instagram DMs and direct orders. We’ve hosted a few shows here in the past and the response has always been overwhelmingly positive. Cities like Mumbai and Delhi are now saturated with designer stores. I found myself hesitant to join an already crowded landscape. In contrast, Bengaluru felt more intimate and discerning — more likely to embrace and acknowledge a brand like mine. It felt like the right fit at the right time.
You mentioned consistent orders from Bengaluru for years. What do you think resonates most with your clientele there?
The city’s clientele is thoughtful. They tend to invest in classic, versatile pieces rather than chase trends. My brand ethos is rooted in timeless design — we don’t cater to the throwaway culture of fast fashion. Instead, we offer heritage prints, elegant tailoring and garments that are meant to last for generations. Shoppers here respond to that — pieces they can wear often, in different ways, without them ever feeling dated.
Will your Bengaluru store carry the newest collection?
Yes, but more than that. I wanted the store to be an immersive experience — a true reflection of what the brand stands for. So, alongside our latest edit, we’re bringing our all-time bestsellers from the past six seasons. The city has a close-knit community and I was very mindful of offering variety. I didn’t want two people to walk into the same club or dinner wearing the same print! This curated selection allows for individual expression, while still delivering the best of what we’ve created so far.
What silhouettes, palettes and textiles can shoppers expect?
We’re deeply committed to sustainable textiles. I predominantly work with organic fabrics — my current favourites include hemp cotton, hemp silk and hemp denim. Our last two collections will both be featured at the store. Theodora draws from Byzantine influences — think intricate tile motifs, baroque embroidery and a regal sensibility. Afropop, on the other hand, is vibrant and playful — an homage to African tribal aesthetics. It’s still rooted in our signature earthy palette — ochres, browns, muted golds — but we’ve added striking pops of lilac, canary yellow, navy, fuchsia and subtle shimmer. It’s festive without being flashy. The silhouettes remain elegant in both — long dresses, smart minis, sharp cuts, structured caftans, corsets, pantsuits and evening dresses with architectural finesse. Have you begun work on your next collection?Yes, we’re already in the planning stages. The next drop is scheduled around Diwali this November and we’ll bring it to Bengaluru.
