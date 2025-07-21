Inspired by the beauty of nature, this collection by Shasha Gaba is a beautiful homage

There are fashion houses born from grand ambitions and then there are those born from love. For designer Shasha Gaba, the inception of her eponymous label in 2013 was as personal as it was poetic — an act of intimate artistry that began in the heart of Delhi, when she crafted her own wedding ensemble alongside hand-designed pieces for her husband and family.

Shasha Gaba's collection is inspired by the serenity and splendour of nature

What began as a deeply personal pursuit soon blossomed into a couture voice — unmistakably rooted in heritage, yet fluent in the language of modern elegance. Over the years, Shasha’s distinct design aesthetic — a refined harmony of meticulous craftsmanship and contemporary storytelling — has found its way into the wardrobes of celebrated style icons such as Gauahar Khan, Shreya Ghoshal and Salim Merchant. Each creation, draped in detail and emotional nuance, carries the quiet confidence of a label that understands the soul of its wearer.