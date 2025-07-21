Inspired by the beauty of nature, this collection by Shasha Gaba is a beautiful homage

There are fashion houses born from grand ambitions and then there are those born from love. For designer Shasha Gaba, the inception of her eponymous label in 2013 was as personal as it was poetic — an act of intimate artistry that began in the heart of Delhi, when she crafted her own wedding ensemble alongside hand-designed pieces for her husband and family.
What began as a deeply personal pursuit soon blossomed into a couture voice — unmistakably rooted in heritage, yet fluent in the language of modern elegance. Over the years, Shasha’s distinct design aesthetic — a refined harmony of meticulous craftsmanship and contemporary storytelling — has found its way into the wardrobes of celebrated style icons such as Gauahar Khan, Shreya Ghoshal and Salim Merchant. Each creation, draped in detail and emotional nuance, carries the quiet confidence of a label that understands the soul of its wearer.
Following the success of Prêt-e-Fleur — a collection that embraced the fluid femininity of bloom and breeze — Shasha Gaba now unveils her latest poetic chapter: Roohrang. A lyrical tribute to the natural world and its silent grandeur, Roohrang is more than a festive collection; it is an homage to the unspoken rhythms of earth, sky and spirit. We catch up with Shasha who lets us into the soul of Roohrang — unravelling the inspirations, design philosophy and quiet revolutions that were stitched into every silhouette.
“This collection is inspired by the serenity and splendour of nature. From sun-kissed meadows to the soft rustle of petals in bloom, Roohrang captures that moment when nature pauses, breathes and simply is,” she begins. Unlike previous collections that favoured structured forms and richer embellishments, Roohrang exudes an organic softness. Shasha consciously shifts her lens from opulence to effortlessness — emphasising movement, fluidity and lightness. Fabrics such as silk, georgette, organza, net and soft satin create an almost weightless elegance, echoing the easy grace of wind and water.
The collection’s defining feature is its exquisite textural storytelling. Leaf and floral motifs make gentle appearances, while delicate sequin detailing emulates the morning dew. Subtle ombré washes — reminiscent of a dusky sky in transition — bring a dreamlike finish to several ensembles. Layering takes on new meaning with artful additions of belts, capes and drapes, conjuring visions of flora unfolding in slow, dramatic bloom.
“We’ve drawn deeply from nature’s palette allowing earth’s colours to speak in whispers,” she tells us. The hues of Roohrang read like a romantic monsoon poem: blue blossom, the blue of skies after a cleansing rain; blush blossom, a soft, sighing pink; honeydrop, the golden hush of morning light; and marigold muse, a vivid burst echoing flower fields in full bloom. Other shades such as moss mirage, lavender twilight and scarlet desire continue the collection’s emotive colour story, each imbued with a natural, painterly resonance.
The silhouettes, too, are varied yet cohesive — each flowing from the central theme of ease and elegance. Expect contemporary lehengas and saris, gowns, capes and kurta-sharara sets that celebrate movement as much as form. In many ways, Roohrang feels like a whisper rather than a shout. There is no spectacle for spectacle’s sake here — only a deep reverence for detail, fabric and feeling. And in a fashion era often marked by maximalism, Shasha’s restraint feels like rebellion.
As we wrap our conversation, Shasha hints at what’s next: a future collection still in its conceptual cocoon, one that will explore heritage crafts through a modernist lens. We’re playing with the idea of reimagined traditions. Old-world artistry redefined for the woman of today,” she teases.
INR 25,000 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal