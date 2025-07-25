Nikita Gupta’s bijoux label Amama’s latest edit is rooted in nostalgia
Designer Nikita Gupta’s jewellery label, Amama, known for its handcrafted and expressive designs, has come up with a luminous edit called Darpana, where shards of mirror form whimsical verses, and every motif stands for a folkloric dream.
Rooted in nostalgia, the collection brings alive the time-honoured symbols such as the sun, moon, birds, and fish through intricate mirror work, and vibrant enamel in statement earrings, stacked rings, delicate hathphools, elaborate hair adornments, and nostalgic accessories like parandis, maangtikas, and embroidered potlis and pouches.
Nikita takes us through the collection.
Amama’s Darpana brings folklore and mirror glam to partywear
How different is it from your previous collections?
Darpana definitely is more maximal than what we’ve done before, but the beauty is that it’s still super lightweight and wearable. That balance was really important to me. The pieces look bold, full of drama and detail, compared to our earlier collections, which were either more minimal or leaned into pearls and textures; this one’s all about movement, shine, and play. The mirrors add that extra sparkle, and the silhouettes are more festive and layered, but without the heaviness. It’s perfect for those who want statement pieces without the fuss.
How have you included sustainability in your collection?
Sustainability has always been part of how we think at Amama—even in the small decisions. With Darpana, we’ve worked closely with local artisans and kept everything handcrafted in small batches to avoid overproduction. The mirrors we’ve used are cut by hand, and many elements are repurposed or are from leftover materials from past productions, which we’ve reimagined into something beautiful.
With the continuously rising price of gold, how has the market evolved for costume jewellery in the wedding scene?
I think the mindset has really shifted. Brides and their families are now more open to investing in statement costume jewellery—especially for functions like mehendi, sangeet, or cocktail—where they want to have fun with their looks without the pressure of buying real gold for every event.
What’s trending in the party festive scene?
Honestly, it’s all about being bold and playful right now. People are loving oversized earrings, layered neckpieces, and haathphools—they want pieces that stand out and start conversations. Mirror work, coloured stones, and mixed textures are having a moment. There’s also a big shift towards styling—everyone’s mixing traditional jewellery with contemporary outfits. Think chandbalis with a corset blouse or a statement choker over a structured dress. The vibe is festive, but with a twist—fun, fearless, and very you do you. Comfort is key, too. Lightweight but high-impact pieces are the sweet spot, because no one wants to be adjusting their jewellery all night at a party.
What are the wedding jewellery must-haves?
It’s no longer just about earrings and necklaces. Hair accessories are having a big moment—maangtikas, hair harnesses, embellished parandis, and even festive scrunchies. Brides are experimenting beyond the usual, and it’s so refreshing to see how these elements elevate a look completely. Haathphools are another favourite—they’re delicate yet impactful, And of course, nano bags are the new favourite—they’re tiny, playful, and often match the jewellery or outfit perfectly.
Which Bollywood celebrity carries jewellery best?
I love how someone like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can make even the most dramatic piece look effortlessly chic, while someone like Alia Bhatt brings a soft, understated charm to her looks. But honestly, what stands out the most is when a celebrity styles jewellery in a way that feels authentic to them. It’s not just about what they wear—it’s how they wear it. That confidence is what truly completes the look.
Tell us about the other collections you are working on.
We’re working on a few exciting launches for the upcoming festive and wedding season. There’s a new line of festive bags and accessories, and a limited-edition Diwali collection that’s been in the works for a while, focused on thoughtful gifting and design-first details. We’re also exploring newer formats and categories that push the boundaries of what Amama has done so far. I can’t share too much just yet—but a lot is coming up, and it’s something to watch out for.
