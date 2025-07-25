Nikita Gupta’s bijoux label Amama’s latest edit is rooted in nostalgia

Designer Nikita Gupta’s jewellery label, Amama, known for its handcrafted and expressive designs, has come up with a luminous edit called Darpana, where shards of mirror form whimsical verses, and every motif stands for a folkloric dream.

Rooted in nostalgia, the collection brings alive the time-honoured symbols such as the sun, moon, birds, and fish through intricate mirror work, and vibrant enamel in statement earrings, stacked rings, delicate hathphools, elaborate hair adornments, and nostalgic accessories like parandis, maangtikas, and embroidered potlis and pouches.

Nikita takes us through the collection.

Amama’s Darpana brings folklore and mirror glam to partywear