Indian symbolism meets sustainable luxury in this vibrant Spring/Summer 2025 line

For Spring/Summer 2025, designer Nikasha Tawadey Khemka returns to narrative-led design with a resortwear collection that reads like a storybook of Indian symbolism. Presented in four thoughtful capsules—Cheetah, Chilli, Jamdani, and Pomegranate—the collection explores femininity through fluid silhouettes, handcrafted detail, and tactile textiles. “Every design must ask something of us,” says Nikasha, the founder and the creative force behind her eponymous label.

With cotton poplin, voile, and jamdani as her canvas, she layers memory, myth, and material into garments that feel both rooted and relevant. Indulge talks to Nikasha to learn more about the intricacies involved in this breathtaking collection: