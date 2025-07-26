Indian symbolism meets sustainable luxury in this vibrant Spring/Summer 2025 line
For Spring/Summer 2025, designer Nikasha Tawadey Khemka returns to narrative-led design with a resortwear collection that reads like a storybook of Indian symbolism. Presented in four thoughtful capsules—Cheetah, Chilli, Jamdani, and Pomegranate—the collection explores femininity through fluid silhouettes, handcrafted detail, and tactile textiles. “Every design must ask something of us,” says Nikasha, the founder and the creative force behind her eponymous label.
With cotton poplin, voile, and jamdani as her canvas, she layers memory, myth, and material into garments that feel both rooted and relevant. Indulge talks to Nikasha to learn more about the intricacies involved in this breathtaking collection:
What inspired you to build Spring Summer 2025 around storytelling and symbolism?
I wanted this collection to be a direct reflection of India—its landscape, traditions, culture, and nature. Each element, whether it’s the cheetah or the red chilli, carries a story. The chilli isn’t just a spice; it’s used in rituals, protection, and worship. The pomegranate speaks of abundance. The cheetah is rooted in our folklore and childhood tales. For me, storytelling gives design its soul. This collection celebrates those layered, familiar narratives that feel deeply personal yet widely understood.
What role did fabric play in shaping the collection’s story?
Fabric was central to the storytelling. India is the world’s largest producer of cotton but it’s not just one kind. There’s seersucker, Madras checks, muslin, gauze each with its own history and feeling. I wanted to move beyond the expected and present the depth of Indian textiles. Jamdani, for instance, is poetry woven into cloth. Cotton in all its forms is stunning, versatile, breathable, and rich in heritage. Through fabric, we’re retelling India’s textile story in a way that feels fresh and alive.
Can you share more about your collaboration with artisans?
Working with artisans is non-negotiable for us. We work directly with weavers and incorporate traditional hand techniques at every stage even though it’s far more demanding in terms of time, cost, and consistency. Our fabrics might cost Rs 800 a metre compared to Rs 120 for factory-made cotton but that’s the price of integrity. We even collaborate with the National Association of the Blind (NAB) where visually impaired women make our packaging bags. This isn’t just symbolic, it’s real and it’s built into our process. It’s how we honour beauty, intention, and community.
The silhouettes of kaftans, wrap skirts, jumpsuits feel effortlessly wearable. Was versatility a conscious choice?
Absolutely. You don’t need to be loud to be stylish. The goal was to create clothing that’s inclusive, pieces that adapt to different bodies, moods, and personalities while still being rooted in strong design. The fact that a single handwoven dress was worn by a model, a stylist, a fashion editor, and a Bollywood actor all in their own way says everything.
