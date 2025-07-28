Jhilmil blends traditional mirrorwork with modern silhouettes

There’s a different kind of beauty and a sense of luxury in outfits that shimmer, embroideries that feel like stories traced by hand and mirrorwork that glints like scattered stardust. These intricate details, perfectly woven into fabrics, convey the idea of celebration, evoking moments when you want to feel dressed up yet at ease; luminous yet effortless. Be it weddings, family gatherings, or festive evenings, such silhouettes don’t just adorn the body, they lift the spirit. Drawing from this timeless allure comes Gopi Vaid’s latest collection, Jhilmil.

Jhilmil blends traditional charm with effortless comfort

“It is inspired by the mirror work you see on traditional textiles, but we’ve modernised it to suit contemporary silhouettes with zari threads, delicate embroidery, and an easy-to-wear finish,” says Gopi. Curated to create an instantly dressed-up look without the weight of heavy fabrics, the collection blends traditional charm with effortless comfort.

Every designer carves out their own signature style, and for Gopi, it’s the intricate play of embroideries and timeless gotta work that defines the brand’s essence. According to her, in today’s fashion landscape, where minimalism has its place, there’s also a space where elaborate craftsmanship and detailed artistry shine just as beautifully, and that’s the space the designer proudly occupies.