Jhilmil blends traditional mirrorwork with modern silhouettes

There’s a different kind of beauty and a sense of luxury in outfits that shimmer, embroideries that feel like stories traced by hand and mirrorwork that glints like scattered stardust. These intricate details, perfectly woven into fabrics, convey the idea of celebration, evoking moments when you want to feel dressed up yet at ease; luminous yet effortless. Be it weddings, family gatherings, or festive evenings, such silhouettes don’t just adorn the body, they lift the spirit. Drawing from this timeless allure comes Gopi Vaid’s latest collection, Jhilmil.
“It is inspired by the mirror work you see on traditional textiles, but we’ve modernised it to suit contemporary silhouettes with zari threads, delicate embroidery, and an easy-to-wear finish,” says Gopi. Curated to create an instantly dressed-up look without the weight of heavy fabrics, the collection blends traditional charm with effortless comfort.
Every designer carves out their own signature style, and for Gopi, it’s the intricate play of embroideries and timeless gotta work that defines the brand’s essence. According to her, in today’s fashion landscape, where minimalism has its place, there’s also a space where elaborate craftsmanship and detailed artistry shine just as beautifully, and that’s the space the designer proudly occupies.
While designing Jhilmil, Gopi ensured the collection stays vibrant and versatile, perfect for cocktail parties, mehendis, and g rand wedding celebrations. Whether you’re the bride-to-be or the bridesmaid, Jhilmil offers that ideal blend of sparkle and lightness to let you stand out. Featuring around 45 thoughtfully designed silhouettes, the collection smoothly transitions from one occasion to another.
The striking colour palette of course needs a mention. Jhilmil brings together everything from soft pastels to vibrant pinks and electric blues. Balancing understated elegance with bold vibrance, the collection has a universal appeal, and resonates with women across all age groups.
Among the many statement pieces in this collection, two silhouettes hold a special place for the designer. One is the chic bustier paired with kali pants, a contemporary set with just the right Indian touch. The slightly flared, cropped pants combined with a high-waisted, sleeveless bustier are designed to flatter the frame and add a sense of height and grace. “It’s a modern silhouette that instantly makes a woman feel taller and slimmer,” Gopi shares. Another favourite, she adds, “It is my classic sharara paired with a short kurta. We had Shilpa Shetty wear it for a family wedding, and the ease of that ensemble is just beautiful. It’s effortless, comfortable and festive all at once.”
Prices start at Rs 28,500. Available online.
