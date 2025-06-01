Mellowdrama’s latest collection has breezy summer options

A

Fashion this summer speaks the idea of soft power – of using fashion to influence, charm, and bewitch. The season as a whole is about uplifting, positive and women-friendly options. The presence of plaids, typically an autumn/winter theme, speaks to the a-seasonality of our global world. People are gravitating toward breathable fabrics, oversized cuts, and pieces that reflect personal style rather than fast trends. Subtle detailing—like embroidery, appliqué, or artisanal finishes—is also having a moment.