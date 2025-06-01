Mellowdrama’s latest collection has breezy summer options
Designer Aaina Mahajan’s pret label, Mellowdrama’s Eden collection, is inspired by the Garden of Eden, where nature, stillness, and craftsmanship bloom. The edit draws from the mythical paradise’s divine stillness and abundant beauty and has airy options in organic cotton—striped, schiffli, and checked—that are a visual ode to embroidery, embellishment, and structure. Artisanal weaves, glinting mirrors, and tactile textures are juxtaposed with floral appliqués in oversized forms. Soft chambrays and thoughtfully shaped denims add form to flow, embracing a sense of movement and reflection. Aaina takes us through the edit.
Mellowdrama’s Eden collection blossoms with nature-inspired craft
How different is it from your previous collections?
Eden is a fresh, summer-focused take that celebrates nature and softness through intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments. It’s light, dreamy, and rooted in organic beauty. In contrast, our previous collection explored the theme of duality through the lens of our everyday alter egos—it was moodier, more introspective, and conceptually grounded. While that collection was more metaphorical, Eden is all about emotionally freeing.
What’s trending in fashion this summer?
Fashion this summer speaks the idea of soft power – of using fashion to influence, charm, and bewitch. The season as a whole is about uplifting, positive and women-friendly options. The presence of plaids, typically an autumn/winter theme, speaks to the a-seasonality of our global world. People are gravitating toward breathable fabrics, oversized cuts, and pieces that reflect personal style rather than fast trends. Subtle detailing—like embroidery, appliqué, or artisanal finishes—is also having a moment.
How eco-conscious and sustainable is your collection?
Mellowdrama is all about sustainability and is a central pillar of Eden. We’ve worked extensively with organic cottons, hand-woven fabrics, and locally sourced materials. Each piece is designed to be seasonless, versatile, and enduring, minimising waste and promoting conscious consumption.
What are the summer wardrobe essentials?
This summer, it’s all about easy layers and effortless statements. Think versatile tanks, breezy oversized shirts, flowy dresses that transition from day to night, and statement denim that adds just the right amount of edge. For evenings out, embellished shirts are the perfect go-to—they bring in that sparkle without sacrificing comfort. Go for breathable fabrics, skip the heavy layering, and choose light statement pieces.
Who is the best-dressed celebrity in your eyes?
Deepika Padukone and Dakota Johnson. Both have a consistently strong sense of style—elegant, effortless, and always on point.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
We can’t reveal too much yet, but expect some unexpected pairings, and a fresh take on duality.