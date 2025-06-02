Jorah’s The Kaleidoscope: A fusion of heritage and modern Indian menswear

At its core, The Kaleidoscope celebrates the meeting point of heritage and innovation. From sharply detailed kurtas to fluid Indo-Western ensembles, each garment reflects a quiet drama, balancing proportion and storytelling with meticulous craftsmanship. “Every curve, line, and fold is intentional, reflecting the symmetry and intricacy found in the shifting designs of a kaleidoscope,” Keshav explains.

The collection’s palette moves gracefully between serene pastels — soft ivory, misty blue, delicate blush — and richer opulent tones like deep midnight and bold midnight blue, capturing the light and dark streaks visible through a kaleidoscope lens.

This duality in colour mirrors the mood and narrative behind the collection. “When you look into a kaleidoscope, you’ll always see a dark and a light streak of colours through the lens. That is what prompted me to use two different colour palettes in this collection, a darker one and a lighter one,” says Keshav.

The artistry behind The Kaleidoscope extends beyond design to exquisite detailing. The collection highlights artisanal techniques like appliqué work and intricate French knots embroidery — a labour-intensive skill requiring highly trained artisans. “I personally love the elegance of this particular kind of embroidery, especially if done well. A little bit of appliqué in outfits changes the structure of the garment and brings it to life,” Keshav says.

Despite its sculptural feel, Jorah’s approach ensures the collection is wearable and customisable. “Certain aspects are more specific to photoshoots and might not be very wearable in real life. We always show our customers options to mix and match, and we are always open to customising designs,” he admits.

Reflecting the evolving attitude of men’s fashion today, the collection embraces emotional resonance and personal expression. “Men are much more open to experimenting with their outfits. They’re bored of the same printed kurtas and solid sherwanis. Men realise that what they wear is a reflection of who they are,” he adds.

Price starts at Rs 18,000. Available online.

