Lehr celebrates the fashion, grace and poise of an iconic Maharani

Grace and poise

This collection of saris channels her signature aesthetic—delicate hand embroideries with soft pastel hues. Every piece is a tribute to her timeless elegance, where vintage charm meets contemporary femininity. Fluid silhouettes and refined details evoke memories of summer soirées, regal affairs, and the quiet confidence of understated style. “Lehr means wave — a gentle ripple, like fabric in motion. This collection of organza saris is made to move with you: light, flowing, and full of energy. They’re not stuck in the past; they move forward — embracing change and freedom,” says Sukanya Reddy, the founder.

The primary fabric for this collection is organza, known for its sheer, lightweight texture and gentle structure which feels airy, yet holds its form beautifully. “Unlike georgette or chiffon, organza gives us the perfect base to highlight our intricate hand embroidery, while still feeling soft and fluid. From shimmering thread-work to delicate stone and mirror accents, each sari is finished with care to preserve its elegance and effortless drape,” Sukanya says.