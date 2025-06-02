Lehr celebrates the fashion, grace and poise of an iconic Maharani

India, a land of countless kingdoms and cultures, is celebrated for its rich diversity and regal heritage. Among the royals were not just rulers, but guardians of tradition, art, and social legacy. While some drew clear lines between themselves and the people, others devoted their lives to service, striving to uplift their communities and spark change. Along with shaping society, these visionary leaders also left a mark with their distinctive style and grace. One such icon was Maharani Gayatri Devi, beloved for her elegance, fashion, and work for women’s rights. Mohaa’s new collection, Lehr, is a tribute to her spirit — a celebration of beauty, strength, and timeless influence.
This collection of saris channels her signature aesthetic—delicate hand embroideries with soft pastel hues. Every piece is a tribute to her timeless elegance, where vintage charm meets contemporary femininity. Fluid silhouettes and refined details evoke memories of summer soirées, regal affairs, and the quiet confidence of understated style. “Lehr means wave — a gentle ripple, like fabric in motion. This collection of organza saris is made to move with you: light, flowing, and full of energy. They’re not stuck in the past; they move forward — embracing change and freedom,” says Sukanya Reddy, the founder.
The primary fabric for this collection is organza, known for its sheer, lightweight texture and gentle structure which feels airy, yet holds its form beautifully. “Unlike georgette or chiffon, organza gives us the perfect base to highlight our intricate hand embroidery, while still feeling soft and fluid. From shimmering thread-work to delicate stone and mirror accents, each sari is finished with care to preserve its elegance and effortless drape,” Sukanya says.
Born in London, Maharani’s fashion style had influences from European royalty. Moving away from the classic royal reds and oranges, she chose softer pastels, a reflection of her quiet poise. The Lehr collection with pastel saris is inspired by this. The subtle colour palette lets the handcrafted details take centre stage.
While structured methods are proven to give promising results, creativity works at its best in the spontaneous and unstructured moments. Along with the mood boards, it is the behind-the-scenes moments that become the vibe of the collection. Sukanya reflects that Lehr came together with a lot of joy. “I still think about how we stumbled upon one of our most-loved pastel shades completely by chance during a chai break. Twirling around in half-stitched saris to testing drapes in the mirror and laughing through the chaos, the smaller moments made the collection what it is today.” The photoshoot also aims to embody the essence of harmony and joy.
The Lehr collection, rooted in simplicity, elegance, and quiet confidence is meant to feel effortless yet special; turning heads not with noise, but with charm.
Prices start at ₹16,000
Available at Mohaa House of Design, Banjara Hills.
Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com
X: indulgexpress