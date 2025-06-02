This fashion label redefines youthful athleisure wear through a new collection

Jockey, the iconic brand for innerwear, sleepwear and athleisure, has launched its new JKY Groove collection, a fashion-forward athleisure range tailor-made for young adults between 18 and 24 years. This latest line, which can be found only in 52 Jockey exclusive stores in India and on the official website, hopes to find appeal with a fashion-conscious, comfort-oriented and socially active consumer base.

Jockey introduces JKY Groove collection

The JKY Groove line embodies the energetic personality of Gen Z with fashion-forward designs that value both fashion and comfort. Enveloped by Jockey’s signature comfort, Groove brings a new level of athleisure to the table, empowering young adults to confidently express their individuality.

Nihal Rajan from Jockey India said, “Our latest line is a fashionable range of athleisure that resonates with the Gen Z generation in a way that seems real and pertinent.”

The line redefines athleisure as it delivers clothing made to be comfortable and to make a statement, in sync with Gen Z’s pace and sense of self. With oversized silhouettes and young cuts, the collection boasts t-shirts, hoodies, multi-utility cargos, crop tops and tank tops, dressing down daily wear with a fashion-forward look.