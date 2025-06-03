Delhi label Pretty Pixie’s summer collection has delicate handcrafted lace detailing
Homegrown label Pretty Pixie’s latest collection has infused each piece with luxurious trims — delicate laces, handwork, and thoughtfully curated detailing — to elevate femininity in the most graceful way.
The designs are not only visually enchanting but also deeply comfortable, crafted to make women feel confident, beautiful, and effortlessly themselves. This pure cotton and no-water-waste line melds couture with comfort, where every stitch tells a story of modern romance and natural elegance. We speak with founder designer Hemanshu Sachdeva on the same.
Pretty Pixie’s summer line is a love letter to lace and lightness
What's the idea behind the edition?
At Pretty Pixie, our design philosophy is rooted in femininity, whimsy, and sophistication. We believe in creating pieces that celebrate the modern romantic — a woman who is confident, graceful, and effortlessly elegant.
Every collection is defined by attention to detail, exclusive in-house prints, and silhouettes that balance luxury with comfort. Our garments are thoughtfully designed to evoke charm and individuality, while embracing timeless femininity. We craft fashion that feels like poetry — breathable, beautiful, and built to empower.
What are the ways one can style up Western, ethnic or fusion looks for summer occasion?
Styling western fusion for summer occasions is all about blending comfort, culture, and trend. Here’s a quick summary of western fusion styling ideas for summer occasions: You can wear Kurta with trousers and blazer for an elegant and formal fusion look. Wear saree with crop top or shirt, wear your maxi dress with ethnic jacket for a Boho-meets-culture vibe, wear palazzo with peplum top and belt and dhoti pants with tank/bodysuit for a bold and ethnic look.
Your other upcoming collections.
We are in the process of launching another brand Dakuu Rani that shall offer bolder designs.
The best-dressed celeb in your eyes?
Malaika Arora not only embraces sustainable fashion but also styles it with effortless elegance, proving that eco-conscious choices can be both chic and impactful.