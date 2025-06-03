Delhi label Pretty Pixie’s summer collection has delicate handcrafted lace detailing

Homegrown label Pretty Pixie’s latest collection has infused each piece with luxurious trims — delicate laces, handwork, and thoughtfully curated detailing — to elevate femininity in the most graceful way.

The designs are not only visually enchanting but also deeply comfortable, crafted to make women feel confident, beautiful, and effortlessly themselves. This pure cotton and no-water-waste line melds couture with comfort, where every stitch tells a story of modern romance and natural elegance. We speak with founder designer Hemanshu Sachdeva on the same.

Pretty Pixie’s summer line is a love letter to lace and lightness