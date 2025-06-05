Chitrangada Satarupa brings Shivani Parikh’s summer dream to life
Designer Shivani Parikh’s prêt label Shivanii has over time become extremely popular among Gen Z, not only for its gender-fluid options but also for blending eclectic designs with indigenous craftsmanship and fabrics in a modern manner. Always looking to produce something innovative and unique that can be easily styled in multiple ways, Shivani’s latest summer drop, Flora, also speaks volumes about her design philosophy that veers towards catering to all body types. We thought of a fun shoot that depicts playful resort glam looks to scale up your summer style while vacationing or going for fun destination occasions. We couldn’t think of anyone better than the dainty actor Chitrangada Satarupa, who flew all the way from Mumbai for the same.
Shivani took us through her lovely range on the sidelines of the shoot.
Tell us about your latest summer drop.
This new collection seamlessly blends the vibrant spirit of India and the timeless elegance of Europe, with the silhouettes, styling, and colour palette merging elements from both regions. We’ve experimented with textiles, introducing motifs like four-petal flowers and incorporating 3D floral embellishments on selected pieces, offering a fresh perspective that goes beyond traditional prints and dyes.
How different is it from your previous collections?
While our earlier pieces featured handwoven fabric straps to create motifs, this new line introduces a fresh approach by stitching shapes together to form unique motifs. Additionally, the versatility of this collection sets it apart; it seamlessly transitions from elegant summer brunches to resort wear.
Have you showcased indigenous craftsmanship in this collection?
Yes, though we’ve taken a more contemporary approach by incorporating stitched motifs and 3D floral embellishments, moving beyond conventional prints and dyes.
What’s trending in fashion this summer?
It is all about embracing bold contrasts and playful elegance. Think sheer layers that flirt with the skin and vibrant hues that demand attention. Retro influences and ’90s & early ’20s Bollywood fashion are making a strong comeback, including high-waisted pants, crop tops, and halter necks that embraced the playful colours and embroideries. Micro mini shorts and drop-waist silhouettes are offering a fresh take on vintage charm.
What’s new in resort wear?
Resort wear in 2025 has evolved with a focus on versatility and sophistication. Key trends include belted silhouettes, sheer layers, metallic accents, matching sets, and sustainable fabrics.
How eco-conscious is your collection?
This collection exemplifies our commitment to sustainability by minimising fabric waste. We repurpose leftover materials to craft intricate 3D floral embellishments, transforming potential waste into exquisite design elements.
What are summer wardrobe essentials?
Breathable fabrics and versatile pieces, such as linen and cotton, light-weight denim, maxi and slip dresses, white sneakers, and stylish sunglasses.
Who are the best-dressed celebrities in your eyes?
Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.
She is one talented actor who has always settled for thoughtful content, even at the cost of being miles away from the mainstream spotlight. But Chitrangada Satarupa’s choices have also earned her a steady repute among the filmmakers and audiences in the realm of meaningful cinema. The actor’s latest film, I’m Not an Actor, is a milestone in her career and sees her act alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Aditya Kripalani, the film is creating ripples across the globe in festival screenings. Chitrangada takes us through her film, her career choices, body shaming, and her relationship with her actor-sister Ritabhari Chakraborty in this fun chat.
Chitrangada Satarupa on her new film with Nawazuddin, life off the grid, and why she’ll always pick storytelling over stardom
What have you been doing lately?
My next release, I’m Not an Actor, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been making its festival rounds, and I’ve been travelling with the film. I’ll be on the road again in June. I have been conducting acting workshops since last year, every alternate month. It keeps me connected to my craft and helps me evolve as a teacher and a performer. Recently, I worked on a beautiful short film with a debutant director from Delhi. Besides that, I’ve been investing time in a few personal projects, and when they’re ready to take flight, I’ll share them with the world.
How’s I’m Not an Actor being received?
The premiere of our film at Cinequest was incredible. What made it truly special for me was that the audience was largely non-Indian and had to rely entirely on subtitles — yet the reactions we received throughout the screening were deeply rewarding. It honestly felt unreal. And to top it all, that was my first visit to the US, and it happened because of my film’s premiere. That alone made the entire experience unforgettable.
What drew you to the film?
I auditioned for I’m Not an Actor and spent three days preparing for it. One of the things I truly appreciated about Aditya’s audition process was that he shared the entire screenplay beforehand. That gave me so much clarity. I wasn’t just preparing scenes in isolation, I understood the full world and the emotional arc of the character. When I read the script, I was immediately drawn to it. What struck me was how deeply it explored the lives of actors, not the surface-level stuff the world usually sees, but the raw, honest highs and lows of an artiste’s journey. It goes beyond the glamour and into the vulnerable, often invisible spaces. I feel that anyone who is deeply committed to their crafts will relate to this story.
How did you prepare for the character?
It’s hard to describe because it was quite immersive. The character I played had a very different rhythm from mine, her energy is much faster, more urgent. I spent a lot of time tuning into that rhythm, finding it in my breath, my body language, and my inner state. There were also two major performance sequences in the film where Aditya gave me full creative freedom. I drew heavily from my theatre background to build those scenes, and they were incredibly fulfilling to craft. Once the film is released, those moments will hopefully speak for themselves.
How was it acting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui?
Honestly, it was surreal. I was in disbelief until the very first day of the shoot. My first scene with him was over a video call, he was in Frankfurt, and I was in India, and that’s how nearly 70 per cent of the film was shot — live, across two countries. He’s been one of my biggest inspirations since I moved to Mumbai. I’ve followed his journey and admired his work for years. As a co-actor, he’s incredibly grounded and respectful. He doesn’t interfere or impose; he gives you complete space to do your work. He doesn’t throw compliments or criticism around casually either, which creates a very neutral, bias free atmosphere. He’s fully immersed in his process, and that’s something I respect.
How was it working with Aditya Kripalani again?
This is my fourth project with Aditya, and he’s one of my favourite collaborators. There’s a strong sense of mutual trust and creative respect between us, which makes working together very fulfilling. Even though I’ve worked with him before, he still asked me to audition for this film, and I respected that. He kept the process fair and unbiased, which speaks volumes about his integrity as a filmmaker. Our journey together started with Tikli & Laxmi Bomb, which was both our first Hindi film. Over the years, we’ve seen each other grow — as artistes and as humans. Aditya has the rare ability to look beyond external validation. He values honesty in the craft over hype, and that deeply resonates with me.
How different your choices are when it comes to films from your sister Ritabhari?
I don’t think Ritabhari and I consciously make different choices; we simply respond to what comes our way and what resonates with us individually. Our journeys started very differently, so naturally, the kind of work we’ve done has followed different paths. She has done a lot of mainstream films, and I’m genuinely proud of the love she receives from such a wide audience. Also, she was a part of a beautiful independent film by Dr Biju called Painting Life, and now, she’s doing his next, Papa Buka — Papua New Guinea’s first ever collaboration with India, which is far from mainstream. On my end, I’ve also been offered some mainstream projects — I even signed a Bengali commercial film that unfortunately got postponed. I hope it happens, because I’d love to show that I can work across genres. At the core, both of us are drawn to performance-driven roles — characters that demand preparation, depth, and have a voice of their own. Our choices may differ in style or genre, but the intention behind them comes from the same place.
How different and similar are you as siblings?
We’re quite different! Ritabhari is a maximalist; she loves bold choices, while I’m a minimalist and a bit quirky. She’s moody, I can be short-tempered. She loves horror films, and I’m way too scared even to watch those trailers! But deep down, we’re similar too. We’re both very emotional, romantic and give a lot of space to people we care about. We’re both hardworking and absolutely love cinema — even if our tastes differ. She’s big on gifting — I love gifting too, just maybe not at her level!
Both your sister and you have faced body shaming — Ritabhari for being curvy and you for being lean. How have you dealt with the same?
Body shaming has been such a normal part of growing up — for me, my sister, and honestly, almost everyone I know. You’re either 'too fat' or 'too thin' — there’s rarely a space where you’re just enough. I was always told how thin I was, and then when I started modelling, it became “your cheeks are too chubby” or “your tummy’s too cute to be a model.” Things shifted for me when I moved to Bombay and started doing theatre. I found myself among people who didn’t obsess over appearances. They valued the work. That opened something up in me. Over time, as I met people who were at ease with their bodies, it inspired me to love and accept mine too. And the broader conversations around body positivity helped — not just in how I see myself, but also in how I see others. My sister Ritabhari, being in the public eye, faced brutal body shaming. What people don’t understand is that there can be so many reasons behind weight gain — medical, mental health, and surgeries. Most importantly, weight gain is a very normal thing. It’s not something anyone should be shamed for.
What draws you to a film offer?
First and foremost, the writing — the script. Then comes the character I’m being considered for. I’m especially drawn to characters that push me in a new direction, some- thing I haven’t done before.
What’s your personal fashion choice like?
That’s totally mood and situation-driven — depends on the vibe, place, and weather. I’m a sucker for stripes, especially red and white, or black and white, and I’m drawn to checks and gingham too — very French chic, Italian summer or cottage-core kind of feel. I love wearing blacks and whites in general. For daily wear, I prefer oversized tees or tanks with tiny shorts. On regular days out, it’s usually short dresses, flowy skirts with crop tops, or over- sized shirts with flared denims. For parties, I lean towards strappy dresses or statement crop tops with Korean pants — simple, single-coloured, and classy. And when it comes to weddings, it’s always a sari for me — either old-school Benarasi, soft organza with a Victorian vibe, or full-on Bollywood chiffon. My favourite colours are red, white, and yellow.
What was something you watched recently and loved?
I recently watched Matthias & Maxime by Xavier Dolan on MUBI and loved it. He’s one of my favourite directors, and his performance in the film is just so good. Also, I’ve been watching The Studio by Seth Rogen on Apple TV, and it’s hilarious in the best way.
