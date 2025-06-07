Niti Bothra’s Gulzar collection is the floral wedding edit you’ve been waiting for

Drawing from the timeless appeal of flowers, Gulzar features flowing lehengas, anarkalis, draped saris, and kurtas—crafted in pure fabrics like silk and silk chanderi. The handwork takes center stage, with pastel-hued zardozi, resham embroidery, and surface embellishments executed by skilled artisans.

“I reimagined traditional zardozi using pastel threads instead of metallic ones to bring a soothing feel for the summer. The embroidery is intricate, but the fabrics are light, breathable, and easy to drape,” Niti adds.

Designed for every role in the wedding party, Gulzar offers something for everyone. Brides will find blush-toned lehengas and shararas with timeless detailing, while bridesmaids can opt for flowy anarkalis or lighter lehengas that transition beautifully from day to evening. For guests, there are draped saris and easy kurta sets in floral accents and calming hues like rose madder, mint green, peach, and ivory.