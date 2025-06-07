Niti Bothra’s Gulzar collection is the floral wedding edit you’ve been waiting for

THE BRIDE AND the groom aren’t the only ones going all out to look their best this wedding season. As your inbox fills up with wedding invites, your next natural question is—what do I wear? Whether you’re a bridesmaid, a guest, or somewhere in between, Niti Bothra’s new collection, Gulzar, is here to redefine your festive wardrobe. Inspired by blooming petals and all things floral, Gulzar brings together breezy silhouettes, delicate embroidery, and a pastel dreamscape—just what you need to stay elegant yet effortless this season.
“Gulzar is inspired by my sheer love for flowers—the delicate, dancing petals and the shaded natural colours they ooze,” says designer Niti Bothra. “Every piece feels like poetry in motion. When I see the collection on the rack, it plays this soft music in my mind—the kind that makes you sway effortlessly.”
Drawing from the timeless appeal of flowers, Gulzar features flowing lehengas, anarkalis, draped saris, and kurtas—crafted in pure fabrics like silk and silk chanderi. The handwork takes center stage, with pastel-hued zardozi, resham embroidery, and surface embellishments executed by skilled artisans.
“I reimagined traditional zardozi using pastel threads instead of metallic ones to bring a soothing feel for the summer. The embroidery is intricate, but the fabrics are light, breathable, and easy to drape,” Niti adds.
Designed for every role in the wedding party, Gulzar offers something for everyone. Brides will find blush-toned lehengas and shararas with timeless detailing, while bridesmaids can opt for flowy anarkalis or lighter lehengas that transition beautifully from day to evening. For guests, there are draped saris and easy kurta sets in floral accents and calming hues like rose madder, mint green, peach, and ivory.
Styling tips? “Pair your look with pearls or oxidised silver for soft contrast. Try a floral maang tikka, or layer a threadwork cape over a simple sari for that ‘wow’ moment. Finish with dewy makeup and soft braids adorned with fresh flowers,” she adds.
Price on request. Available online.
