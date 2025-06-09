Ashdeen’s Floralista collection brings hand-painted elegance to summer saris 2025

The result is a serene, painterly collection where blooms unfurl across flowing crepe and satin drapes. The silhouettes are light and effortless, designed to move like breath—perfect for the ease and elegance of spring and summer dressing. Base tones of inky black and soft off-white serve as elegant canvases for vibrant floral motifs to come alive.

Though embroidery takes a back seat, the essence of Parsi gara is not lost. “I wouldn’t call it a transition. Parsi gara embroidery continues to be our core preoccupation. In parallel, we wanted to create a line that followed the same aesthetic but at a more accessible price point—for an audience not necessarily into surface ornamentation,” Ashdeen explains.

This shift reflects a growing desire for timeless, versatile saris—those that tell stories but don’t demand ceremony. Ashdeen sees this as part of a broader trend. “People are increasingly interested in wearing stories—pieces rooted in heritage and culture—but ones that lend themselves to easy wear and movement.”

Styling in Floralista is equally adaptable. “We’ve styled them with Japanese-inspired sheer kimonos and floral accessories for the campaign. But I’ve also seen women pair our saris with roll-neck tops in colder climates or layer them with jackets—effortless from day to evening,” says Ashdeen.

The concept of a “gentler hand” threads through the collection—both in design and philosophy. “Parsi gara embroidery is lovingly referred to as ‘painting with thread.’ For Floralista, we used the same visual language but hand-painted the designs. Some may call it a gentler touch; for us, the soul remains the same.”

