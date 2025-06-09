Raise the bar when it comes to hairdos with these new hair accessories
Handcrafted hair jewellery and accessories label Floristaa’s eye-catching trompel’œil designs have been sought after among celebrity stylists, and their new collection, Fairy Core, is a perfect match for all your summer looks. Combining delicate wirework with embellishments and pastel resin elements, each piece is handmade and designed for brides, bridesmaids, and for anyone to add a magical element to their looks.
The collection includes a range of necklaces, hair vines, maang tikkas, tiaras, and floral pins in blush pink, powder blue, ivory, lavender, and champagne. Designer-founder Mahek takes us through the same.
What makes Floristaa’s Fairy Core the must-have hair accessory line this season?
How different is this collection from your previous collections?
Our earlier collections were more traditional and focused heavily on real florals and bold colour palettes. With this collection, we’ve incorporated pastels and resin elements to add a modern, minimalist yet sophisticated twist to bridal and festive accessorising.
How sustainable are your materials?
We use durable and long-lasting materials, including resin and metal wire, to create pieces that aren’t just beautiful, but reusable across multiple occasions. Our accessories are made in small batches, and we try to repurpose leftover materials into smaller products like pins or earrings. Our packaging is also eco-conscious and reusable.
Which celebrity wears her hair best?
I’d say Kiara Advani. Her hairdos are always polished yet playful, and she’s great at mixing traditional with modern-styles—whether it’s a simple ponytail with a statement clip or a soft bun with floral touches.
What should one remember while accessorising hair?
Know your hairstyle and outfit first, then choose accessories that complement rather than compete. For example, with a heavy lehenga, opt for lighter wired hair vines or a delicate maang tikka.
What’s trending in summer festive and party hair looks?
Low buns with resin pins, soft curls with pastel tiaras, and open waves paired with floral side combs are very in right now. People are loving customisable pieces—names, initials, or dates in resin, especially for pre-wedding events.
Which hair accessories work best for summer weddings and occasions?
Wired floral vines, lightweight resin combs, and pastel gajras are perfect—they’re sweat-proof, hold up well in heat, and don’t weigh down the hair. Brides also love our dual-purpose pieces that can be worn as a bun wrap or a hairband.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
We’re excited about a monsoon-inspired collection featuring crystal-clear resin with tiny floral and gold leaf details. We’re also developing a line of minimalist accessories for bridesmaids—lightweight, multipurpose, and mix-and-match friendly.