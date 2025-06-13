‘Raagmayi’ draws inspiration from the soulful rhythms and intricate layers of musical notes

Discussing her latest offering, Raagmayi, she says, “The name itself means ‘imbued with melody,’ and the collection hails from the idea of soulful rhythms and intricate layers of traditional ragas”. Every piece reflects the grace, fluidity, and complexity of a musical composition. “We imagined what a raga would look like if it were translated into fabric, silhouette, and texture,” she explains. The result is a collection that captures the fleeting beauty of a note hanging in the air, evocative, stirring, and timeless.

Raagmayi, as its name suggests, is vibrant, expressive and full of life. The silhouettes are crafted in rich silks, chanderis, organzas, and handwoven cottons. “The colour palette is inspired by dawn and dusk — soft ambers, ivory, deep maroons, burnt orange, and serene indigos, all of which echo the emotional journey of a musical recital,” Anu shares.

As far as the unique design elements are concerned, Raagmayi leans heavily on handcrafted detailing. “We’ve used a mix of intricate thread work embroidery, zardozi, and delicate mukaish work to highlight specific elements, much like a taan or a crescendo in a raga. Each embellishment is placed with an intention,” adds Anu.

The drop features lehengas, saris, fusion kurta sets, anarkalis, and contemporary draped silhouettes. The designer has consciously curated the edit to appeal to a wide spectrum of preferences, whether you are inclined towards minimalist elegance or maximalist fashion.

Anu explains, “A simple kurta set can be styled up or down, and our saris are timeless enough to transcend seasonal trends. ” Her overall idea was to create a collection that moves with the woman and elevates any occasion where she wishes to feel grounded, graceful, or expressive.

Anu also acknowledges the invaluable role of local artisans in bringing Raagmayi to life. “We collaborated closely with local artisans from Telangana and parts of Kolkata, especially for the hand embroidery. The garments are handcrafted in small batches to ensure attention to detail.”

Every piece goes through a slow, thoughtful process, from design sketches to fabric dyeing, surface embellishment, tailoring, and final finishing. Anu adds, “We are deeply committed to sustaining indigenous crafts and ensuring fair practices in our production chain.”

Sharing her thoughts about Hyderabad’s fashion scene, the designer asserts, “It is evolving beautifully. While traditional silhouettes like saris and lehengas remain beloved, there’s a growing appetite for experimental drapes, fusion wear, and sustainable fashion.” She explains how people are far more conscious about craft, origin, and comfort today.

The designer also notices a shift; the younger buyers are blending tradition with individuality, pairing handloom pieces with western cuts or styling heritage fabrics in new ways. “Hyderabad’s fashion scene is both rooted and rising, and we’re thrilled to be part of this dynamic journey,” Anu concludes.

Prices start at 39,500.

Available at Anu Pellakuru, Jubilee Hills.

Also available online.

