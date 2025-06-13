‘Surajmukhi’ is inspired by childhood memories of summer, and vibrant fields

Bold, bright and brimming with life, sunflowers have a way of lighting up the surroundings. Their golden petals spread like rays around a rich, dark centre, creating a contrast that feels both g rounding and uplifting. Whether blooming freely in sun-soaked fields or lovingly offered as a token of affection, they carry a sense of joy and warmth.
Drawing from this wholesome thought, Sarika Kakrania, founder and designer of Label Pink City, introduces her latest collection, Surajmukhi. Named after this beautiful flower, the drop captures the sunflower’s spirit through attractive hues, fluid silhouettes, and a gentle nod to tradition, wrapping nostalgia and summer elegance into every outfit.
Sharing fond memories of her childhood, Sarika says, “Surajmukhi is inspired by those good old days featuring fields of sunflowers turning toward the sun, their bright petals dancing in the heat.” That vivid imagery became the foundation for a collection that celebrates joy, femininity, and nostalgia. “I wanted to capture that vibrance using traditional textiles to tell a modern story,” she explains. It’s about blending the colours of Indian summers with the flamboyant charm of Jaipur’s Maharanis, creating pieces that feel both nostalgic and fresh.
For the unversed, Pink City is Sarika’s tribute to Jaipur’s rich textile legacy, reimagined for today’s world. “I design modern silhouettes using handwoven fabrics and age-old craftsmanship,” she says. I n Surajmukhi , every piece is adorned with handembroidered sunflowers using zardozi, aari work, resham, and pearls, paired with bandhani dots that form delicate floral patterns. For fabrics, Sarika went for chanderi, tissue and silk, textiles that breathe with summer and carry Jaipur’s legacy. “And, as evident as it can get, the colours are straight from a sunflower field: sunny yellows, soft pinks, lime green and warm oranges,” she says.
Surajmukhi comprises saris, kurtas, capes, and chic pret wear like co-ord sets, all designed with modern styles. “The lightweight, handwoven fabrics and bright colours make them perfect for summer, of fering comfort and style. These heirloom-worthy pieces appeal to women who love unique designs that blend tradition with a contemporary edge, ideal for warm days and festive nights,” Sarika says.
For a collection so deeply rooted in Indian tradition, the role of local artisans is invaluable. “I’ve had the privilege of working closely with incredibly skilled artisans from craft villages across India. It’s their hands that breathe life into my vision,” the designer shares. From Kutch to Jaipur and Kolkata, the collection is a coming together of diverse techniques and regional crafts. “The process is intentionally slow and thoughtful, every sunflower motif is hand-embroidered, every bandhani dot carefully tied,” she adds.
The result is a series of garments that not only celebrate our heritage but also feel like rare, timeless treasures, made to be cherished for years to come.
Prices start at Rs 32,500.
Available online.
