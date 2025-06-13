‘Surajmukhi’ is inspired by childhood memories of summer, and vibrant fields

Bold, bright and brimming with life, sunflowers have a way of lighting up the surroundings. Their golden petals spread like rays around a rich, dark centre, creating a contrast that feels both g rounding and uplifting. Whether blooming freely in sun-soaked fields or lovingly offered as a token of affection, they carry a sense of joy and warmth.

Drawing from this wholesome thought, Sarika Kakrania, founder and designer of Label Pink City, introduces her latest collection, Surajmukhi. Named after this beautiful flower, the drop captures the sunflower’s spirit through attractive hues, fluid silhouettes, and a gentle nod to tradition, wrapping nostalgia and summer elegance into every outfit.

It’s about blending the colours of Indian summers with the flamboyant charm of Jaipur’s Maharanis

Sharing fond memories of her childhood, Sarika says, “Surajmukhi is inspired by those good old days featuring fields of sunflowers turning toward the sun, their bright petals dancing in the heat.” That vivid imagery became the foundation for a collection that celebrates joy, femininity, and nostalgia. “I wanted to capture that vibrance using traditional textiles to tell a modern story,” she explains. It’s about blending the colours of Indian summers with the flamboyant charm of Jaipur’s Maharanis, creating pieces that feel both nostalgic and fresh.