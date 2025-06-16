Designer Siddhartha Bansal’s latest edit has all kinds of options to take you through this summer
Luxe designer Siddhartha Bansal's eponymous label’s latest collection, Samsara: Circle of Life, offers a wardrobe that encapsulates the full spirit of the season, from breezy coastal hideaways to high-altitude city soirées. His signature doll dresses drift between whimsy and refinement, while his kaftans, drenched in vivid botanical motifs, exude a slow-burn glamour and can be worn for chic poolside parties or sundowners. Every piece reflects Siddhartha’s signature designs, be it daring colour juxtapositions, artfully plotted embellishments, or silhouettes that combine ease and femininity.
The silhouettes offer every style that you can think of to carry off a cool summer look. There are coordinated sets deconstructed for multiple styling possibilities, tiered dresses to carry you from beach to bar, and the signature engineered prints for a fashionable impact. Siddhartha takes us through the collection.
Siddhartha Bansal’s Samsara collection captures the high summer mood with whimsy and warmth
What is your collection all about?
This collection draws inspiration from the timeless concept of cyclical existence, celebrating the endless rhythms and patterns that define our journey through life. The range mirrors this theme through bold, colourful prints and intricate hand embroideries, symbolising the dynamic and ever-evolving journey of life. The designs reflect the natural world’s endless cycles — from the vibrant bloom of spring to the rich hues of autumn—translating these elements into a contemporary fashion narrative. We have used luxe travel-friendly fabrics—from lightweight, breathable materials perfect for resort wear to sophisticated yet comfortable fabrics suited for fun evening outings—and the silhouettes include flowing maxi dresses, relaxed trousers, and tailored blazers, ensuring both comfort and style for every occasion.
What’s trending this summer?
Statement ensembles, as people are finally getting over with co-ord sets.
What are the summer wardrobe essentials for men?
I am personally inclined towards well-tailored statement white shirts with embroidery details.
What are the things to remember while dressing up for parties this hot season?
A statement satin cowl midi dress is my pick.
Who is the best-dressed celeb in your eyes?
Ananya Panday.
What are the plans for your label?
We have recently opened our new flagship store at The Dhanmill, Delhi. We wish to grow our brand presence in India and globally.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
Our latest collection serves as a visual treat to the eyes and soul, and the inspiration comes from a dreamland where exotic flowers are made of jelly candy, frozen bouquets, popsicles and all things you can think that cool you in this summer’s rising temperature. The colour palette is dominated by pastel hues with an accent of bright colours. You can expect a lot of 3D embroideries, soft layering, sheer fabrics, and elements of surprise in the details. Silhouettes are a mix of romantic, fit and flare, and relaxed cuts.