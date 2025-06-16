Designer Siddhartha Bansal’s latest edit has all kinds of options to take you through this summer

Luxe designer Siddhartha Bansal's eponymous label’s latest collection, Samsara: Circle of Life, offers a wardrobe that encapsulates the full spirit of the season, from breezy coastal hideaways to high-altitude city soirées. His signature doll dresses drift between whimsy and refinement, while his kaftans, drenched in vivid botanical motifs, exude a slow-burn glamour and can be worn for chic poolside parties or sundowners. Every piece reflects Siddhartha’s signature designs, be it daring colour juxtapositions, artfully plotted embellishments, or silhouettes that combine ease and femininity.

The silhouettes offer every style that you can think of to carry off a cool summer look. There are coordinated sets deconstructed for multiple styling possibilities, tiered dresses to carry you from beach to bar, and the signature engineered prints for a fashionable impact. Siddhartha takes us through the collection.

Siddhartha Bansal’s Samsara collection captures the high summer mood with whimsy and warmth