This Spring/Summer collection celebrates Art Nouveau, Renaissance, and modern silhouettes

Sammyukk, the modern fashion brand rooted in elegance, heritage, and responsible design, continues to redefine contemporary dressing with its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, Effortless Style for Modern Men & Women. Known for blending timeless inspiration with artisanal craftsmanship, Sammyukk’s latest offering speaks to fashion lovers who seek culture, comfort, and narrative-driven style.
The new collection beautifully marries artistic heritage with modern silhouettes, designed to suit every occasion and mood. Standout pieces include the high neck vintage floral stripe shift dress, which channels lightness and nostalgia through a classic print and an easy fit. For evening glamour, the floral vine 3D embroidered short dress dazzles in peach satin, detailed with intricate appliqué and a dramatic back-tie detail. The nouveau art print co-ord bursts with creative expression, while the Renaissance king print coat and pant set evokes regal sophistication. The collection also features shirts inspired by ancient Rome and Egypt—elevating summer dressing with cultural richness and tailored precision.
Founder Samiha Jha shares, “Our Spring/Summer 2025 collection is a fusion of art, history, and contemporary craftsmanship. We drew inspiration from Gustav Klimt’s golden Art Nouveau works and the timeless elegance of the Renaissance. The sculptural beauty of Roman architecture and the sovereignty of ancient Egypt add depth to our narrative.”
When asked about her favourite pieces, Samiha explains, “The Renaissance king print co-ord set commands regal power, while the Nouveau art tie-neck co-ord captivates with its sophisticated allure. The high neck vintage floral stripe shift dress offers a perfect blend of nostalgia and adaptability. Every piece tells a story reimagined for today’s wardrobe.” Samiha elaborates on how history and fashion merge in her designs, “We don’t just look back—we relive history. Our prints resemble royal portraits and architectural marvels, grounded by modern tailoring and denim textures. Each garment is a wearable story, where culture meets innovation and the wearer becomes part of that legacy.”
Highlighting the essence of the season, she adds, “The Nouveau art print tie neck top and pant co-ord best captures the fluidity, comfort, and individuality of spring and summer. It’s not just clothing—it’s a declaration of poise and creativity.”
For styling, Samiha advises mixing bold prints with subtle accessories, “Let standout pieces shine with neutral heels or sneakers. Add defined bags and gold-finish jewellery for a refined look, or layer a distressed denim jacket for casual chic. Above all, wear your confidence—this collection celebrates individuality.”
Price starts at Rs 4,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
Telegram: https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl