This Spring/Summer collection celebrates Art Nouveau, Renaissance, and modern silhouettes

Founder Samiha Jha shares, “Our Spring/Summer 2025 collection is a fusion of art, history, and contemporary craftsmanship. We drew inspiration from Gustav Klimt’s golden Art Nouveau works and the timeless elegance of the Renaissance. The sculptural beauty of Roman architecture and the sovereignty of ancient Egypt add depth to our narrative.”

When asked about her favourite pieces, Samiha explains, “The Renaissance king print co-ord set commands regal power, while the Nouveau art tie-neck co-ord captivates with its sophisticated allure. The high neck vintage floral stripe shift dress offers a perfect blend of nostalgia and adaptability. Every piece tells a story reimagined for today’s wardrobe.” Samiha elaborates on how history and fashion merge in her designs, “We don’t just look back—we relive history. Our prints resemble royal portraits and architectural marvels, grounded by modern tailoring and denim textures. Each garment is a wearable story, where culture meets innovation and the wearer becomes part of that legacy.”

Highlighting the essence of the season, she adds, “The Nouveau art print tie neck top and pant co-ord best captures the fluidity, comfort, and individuality of spring and summer. It’s not just clothing—it’s a declaration of poise and creativity.”

For styling, Samiha advises mixing bold prints with subtle accessories, “Let standout pieces shine with neutral heels or sneakers. Add defined bags and gold-finish jewellery for a refined look, or layer a distressed denim jacket for casual chic. Above all, wear your confidence—this collection celebrates individuality.”

Price starts at Rs 4,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

Telegram: https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress