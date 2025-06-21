Meow Couture: This collaboration between two eccentric brands is a perfect fit!

The story of Péro began in 2009 in New Delhi, when designer Aneeth Arora launched the label, drawing its name from the Marwari word péro, meaning ‘to wear.’ This simple yet profound choice of name encapsulates the brand’s ethos — a seamless fusion of traditional Indian textiles with contemporary international silhouettes. Aneeth, who describes herself as both a “textile and dress maker,” holds a degree in Textile Design from the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, as well as a Fashion Design qualification from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Her work is a heartfelt homage to India’s rich textile heritage, woven with the unstudied elegance of everyday local dressing.
Beloved by a growing list of celebrities including Babil Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Khushi Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Madhuri Dixit, Péro continues to make waves both in India and abroad. The label’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, Hullabaloove, reimagined classic western silhouettes — think tweeds, tartans, houndstooth and florals — through Péro’s signature lens of playful detail and sustainable craft. Now, with their latest capsule, Hello Péro, a joyful collaboration with iconic Japanese brand Hello Kitty — we sit down with Aneeth Arora to discover the story behind this whimsical new edit.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
Hello Péro celebrates our 15th anniversary alongside Hello Kitty’s 50th. We drew inspiration from childhood nostalgia, merging our artisanal Indian aesthetics with Hello Kitty’s playful charm. This collection celebrates a one-of-a-kind friendship between two beloved worlds — Péro and Hello Kitty. The collaboration is rooted in the values both brands live by — kindness, connection and community and is a joyful journey through innocence, nostalgia and playfulness — where Japanese harajuku street style meets Péro’s Indian handcrafted sensibilities.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
While Péro has always been rooted in handmade textiles and storytelling, this collection brings in a more whimsical, youthful tone thanks to Hello Kitty’s iconic universe. For the first time, you’ll see cherries, cupcakes, apples and whimsical charms alongside Indian embroidery, as well as bold pops of kawaii-inspired colour and street-style silhouettes.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
This collection is a burst of joy! The colour palette includes, Hello Kitty Red, Fuchsia Pink, Soft Pastels (blush, lilac, powder blue), Neon Pop Accents for a harajuku twist with Earthy Undertones to balance the vibrancy (like khaki and cream) The palette reflects both whimsy and wearability — combining fun with finesse.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
The collection highlights India’s diverse textile legacy including chanderi from Madhya Pradesh, mashru from Gujarat, gabardine and taffeta silk from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. These are layered with handwoven checks, jamdani weaves and brocade textures to finish.
Price on request. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal