Meow Couture: This collaboration between two eccentric brands is a perfect fit!

The story of Péro began in 2009 in New Delhi, when designer Aneeth Arora launched the label, drawing its name from the Marwari word péro, meaning ‘to wear.’ This simple yet profound choice of name encapsulates the brand’s ethos — a seamless fusion of traditional Indian textiles with contemporary international silhouettes. Aneeth, who describes herself as both a “textile and dress maker,” holds a degree in Textile Design from the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, as well as a Fashion Design qualification from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Her work is a heartfelt homage to India’s rich textile heritage, woven with the unstudied elegance of everyday local dressing.

A closer look at the Péro X Hello Kitty collection

Beloved by a growing list of celebrities including Babil Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Khushi Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Madhuri Dixit, Péro continues to make waves both in India and abroad. The label’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, Hullabaloove, reimagined classic western silhouettes — think tweeds, tartans, houndstooth and florals — through Péro’s signature lens of playful detail and sustainable craft. Now, with their latest capsule, Hello Péro, a joyful collaboration with iconic Japanese brand Hello Kitty — we sit down with Aneeth Arora to discover the story behind this whimsical new edit.